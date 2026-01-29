NBA: Warriors bury Jazz behind a flurry of 3-pointers

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after canning a three-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

SALT LAKE CITY— Stephen Curry scored 27 points, Moses Moody had 26 and the Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 140-124 in the NBA on Wednesday night.

Gui Santos had 16 points off the bench for the Warriors. Golden State made 23 3-pointers and never trailed over the final three quarters. Moody led the way with five 3s.

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Brice Sensabaugh scored 22 points off the bench for Utah. Keyonte George had 19 points and seven assists. Ace Bailey also scored 19 points for the Jazz and Lauri Markkanen had 18.

Utah trimmed a 22-point deficit to single digits entering the fourth quarter. The Jazz drew to 108-100 on a pair of free throws from Isaiah Collier with 9:52 left. Curry made back-to-back baskets to restore a double-digit lead.

Golden State used a 20-2 run to go up 136-109 with 3:29 left.

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