ASEAN must pivot from recovery to transformative tourism

Whale shark watching, a popular tourism excursion in the southern town of Oslob, Cebu | Stock Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has formally unveiled its five-year tourism plan, which emphasizes, among others, the need to pivot from recovery to transformation.

The 11 tourism ministers of the ASEAN’s member-states gathered here on Thursday, January 29, for the ASEAN Tourism Conference, one of the highlights of this year’s Tourism Forum (ATF).

While the region maintains a positive outlook, officials acknowledged major challenges and threats that may significantly impact the $400-billion tourism and travel industry.

ASEAN Tourism numbers

Tourism remains one of the strongest economic drivers in the ASEAN areas, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

It welcomed 144 million international visitors, reflecting an increase of 13.4 percent compared to the previous year.

Of this number, nearly 48 million travelers come from within the region.

However, experts started to observe “structural transformations” within the region.

“Across Asia, countries are transitioning away from volume-led models toward higher value and more diversified forms of tourism,” said Scott Morris, ADB Vice-President for East and Southeast Asia, and the Pacific.

That’s why, at this point, the region must shift its focus from recovery to transformative tourism, said Satvinder Singh, Deputy Secretary General for ASEAN Economic Community.

“All these are the numbers I’m sharing with you are all encouraging signs. But we must be clear, you know, recovery alone definitely is not enough. ASEAN tourism now operates in an environment that is a rapidly changing global landscape,” explained Singh.

Headwinds facing ASEAN tourism included not only geopolitical tensions, climate change, digital disruption, and shifting traveler expectations but also intensified competition.

“Therefore, I think it’s really an opportunity of a lifetime for ASEAN to move decisively from recovery to transformation,” Singh said.

Tourism Sectoral Plan: 2026–2030

In response to these concerns, ASEAN launched its Tourism Sectoral Plan for 2026 to 2030.

It anchors on five focus areas: resiliency, empowering tourism workforce, accessibility, seamless travel, as well as digital tourism targeted at product and market diversification, which altogether strive for a ‘future-ready’ industry, said Singh.

“See, today is not just about numbers. It’s about quality growth. Ensuring the tourism development is competitive, responsible, inclusive, as well as future-ready,” he explained.

READ: Asean rolls out 2026-2030 tourism roadmap

For the Philippines’ part, the Department of Tourism (DOT) has reported some progress being made in alignment with the ASEAN Tourism Sectoral Plan for the next five years.

These include providing training for around 400,000 tourism workers, according to Tourism Sec. Christina Garcia-Frasco.

On the other hand, the country is working to address reliability on flights if it means achieving “accessible and seamless travel.”

“We also seek to work with our fellow member ASEAN nations in terms of improving regional transport within the ASEAN region, knowing that we can support each other as far as tourism flows if we focus on the routes development,” Frasco added.

The Philippines is hosting this year’s ASEAN Summit, with Cebu selected as the venue for the ATF, its flagship tourism program. / ###

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