VinFast opens its first showroom in Cebu City, expanding EV access in the Visayas

VinFast, the fast-growing global electric vehicle manufacturer from Vietnam, has officially opened its first showroom in Cebu City with the launch of VinFast Cebu Central on January 23, 2026.

To support EV use in the city, VinFast plans to increase the number of charging stations in the next years locally to better serve VinFast customers here in Cebu.

Operated by official dealer Cebu Southbay Automobiles, the opening marks a key step in VinFast’s expansion across the Visayas and reinforces the brand’s commitment to making electric mobility more accessible to Filipinos.

Located along Juan Luna Avenue Extension in Mabolo, near SM City Cebu, the showroom’s soft launch allows customers to explore VinFast’s EV lineup up close, book test drives, and take advantage of opening promos.

Cebu Southbay Automobiles brings VinFast to Cebu

Positioned in one of Cebu’s busiest commercial corridors, the showroom serves as a central access point for customers coming from northern and southern Cebu, as well as nearby provinces. The location reflects VinFast’s strategy of establishing a strong presence in a city that sits at the center of commerce, tourism, and industry in the region.

“Cebu really gives the brand the opportunity to grow its name while showing the Philippines that this Vietnamese car brand can compete with the giants of the automotive industry,” said General Manager AJ Go in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital.

Chief Operating Officer Jed Yap added that VinFast’s presence in Cebu goes beyond vehicle sales. “VinFast is invested not only in building the brand, but in truly helping Filipino people,” Yap said. “This includes supporting our dealer partners and providing better alternatives through our vehicles, programs, and customer offerings—giving Filipinos a better option for mobility.”

Leading the Cebu operations alongside Go and Yap are Sales Team Leaders James Lapasaran and Kim Alocada, and Service Manager Germelyn Magsalang, underscoring Cebu Southbay Automobiles’ readiness to deliver both strong sales support and reliable after-sales service.

The partnership between VinFast and Cebu Southbay Automobiles reflects a shared vision of premium service. Cebu Southbay Automobiles brings nearly two decades of automotive experience, having started operations in 2007 with established global brands.

“Knowing that VinFast is a new player in the Philippine market, we wanted to tap into that expertise in providing premium service that customers can rely on,” Go said of the partnership.

EVs for every Cebuano driver

The soft launch spotlights two VinFast electric vehicles, each designed to meet different mobility needs of Cebuano drivers.

The VF 3 is an ideal city companion for everyday mobility. Compact and easy to park, it seats up to five and delivers enough range for daily commutes on a single full charge. “It’s perfect for the hustle and bustle of city life—to take you from point A to point B,” Go explained.

The VF 5, on the other hand, caters to small families and drivers looking for added space. With seating for up to five and more room for baggage, it balances efficiency and versatility, making it suitable for both daily use and longer trips.

VinFast will also be introducing the Limo Green, which is set to launch soon, with units to be made available at VinFast Cebu Central.

Customer-focused offers and ownership support

To help new customers get started, VinFast Cebu Central is offering opening promos, including cash discounts of up to PHP 10,000 and low down payments starting at PHP 16,000.

Beyond these introductory offers, VinFast is introducing programs designed to give customers greater flexibility and confidence as they transition to electric vehicles. Its buy-back program allows customers to return their vehicle as early as six months after purchase if it no longer meets their needs.

VinFast also offers a battery subscription model that separates the cost of the battery from the vehicle. Batteries are leased and automatically replaced once they reach a set health level, helping ensure consistent performance over time.

To support EV use in the city, VinFast plans to increase the number of charging stations in the next years locally to better serve VinFast customers here in Cebu. This effort aims to improve access to charging and support the wider adoption of electric vehicles as part of VinFast’s long-term sustainability goals in the Philippines.

Visit VinFast Cebu Central Showroom to book a test drive and learn more about VinFast’s electric vehicles. For more information, follow the official Facebook page or call 0917 770 1179.