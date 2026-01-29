Mandaue cash clerk sued for failure to remit P3 million in funds

The Mandaue City Hall. | CDN Digital File photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City government has filed a criminal complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman–Visayas against a cash clerk of the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) for the alleged failure to remit more than P3 million in public funds.

In an interview on Thursday, January 29, 2026, City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on said the complaint was filed against Mary Leah Quimbo, who is charged with malversation of public funds under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code and violation of Section 3(e) of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The Mandaue cash clerk, who previously served at the CTO, was dismissed from government service on October 13, 2025 after being found administratively liable for grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, serious dishonesty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

READ: Woman nabbed over theft of ₱199,000 in church money

The administrative case arose from Quimbo’s alleged failure to remit P3,342,255.70 in collections from business and occupational tax payments.

The criminal complaint was filed on November 7, 2025 by the city government, represented by Malig-on, Assistant City Treasurer Julia Ballesteros, and City Treasurer Claire Cabalda. The Ombudsman acknowledged the complaint and docketed it as OMB-VEC-November-25-0547.

Malig-on said public disclosure of the case was delayed due to Typhoon Tino and the holiday season that followed.

“Ang importante, nahimo na sa city ang iyang dapat buhaton, una gidismiss unya filing of case. Paggawas atoang balita (regarding misappropriation), ingun mga tawo wala man lage file og case, dili man gud madali-dali unya bagyong Tino,” Malig-on said.

READ: Louvre jewel heist now a race against time for gov’t, thieves

The city government is also preparing to file cases against two former job order workers who served as sub-collectors at the CTO and were implicated in the investigation.

One of the former JO workers was allegedly seen on CCTV footage slipping P10,000 in cash into Quimbo’s pocket, while the other reportedly tampered with official receipts, resulting in unremitted collections estimated at around P250,000.

In response to the incident, the city government has tightened its internal control measures, including stricter supervision and the immediate reporting of cash deposits.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP