Mike Defensor calls police block on Cebu motorcade “martial law”

Mike Defensor posted on Facebook claiming that a police block on their motorcade was “martial law in Cebu.” | Screengrabbed from Mike Defensor’s Facebook video

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former congressman Mike Defensor on Thursday, January 29, claimed that police blocked a motorcade caravan in Cebu, calling the incident “martial law” and saying his group was holding a peaceful protest.

In a Facebook post, Defensor said the caravan remained quiet and orderly. He added that it carried a clear message.

Protest message: corruption, abuse, impeachment

Defensor said the motorcade denounced what he described as corruption and abuse of power under the Marcos administration. He also criticized what he called the blocking of an impeachment complaint.

In his post, Defensor cited what he described as the “hayagang pagharang sa ikatlong impeachment complaint” (blatant blocking of the third impeachment complaint) against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

READ: Protest planned in Cebu during ASEAN to spotlight impeach push – Defensor

He said public anger had grown because accountability was being prevented. Still, he insisted that the caravan did not aim to cause disorder.

“Hindi ito kaguluhan,” he said, calling it a call for “hustisya at katotohanan.” (This is not disorder, but a call by Cebuanos for justice and truth.)

The protest also included calls to denounce what organizers described as the “state kidnapping” of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is now in the custody of the International Criminal Court to face charges linked to his administration’s anti-drug campaign.

Defensor posts video of police block

Defensor shared a video showing what he described as police blocking their route.

In the clip, he said they could not livestream during the incident. He also claimed that authorities stopped them even after traffic had earlier moved normally.

“Nandito kami, hindi maka-live. Nandito kami, nagkaroon ng blocking,” Defensor said. (We couldn’t go live here because we were blocked.)

Protest held amid ASEAN security

Cebu hosted ASEAN-related meetings this week, prompting authorities to tighten security in key areas across the province.

A day earlier, Defensor told Cebu-based reporters that protest actions would push through on Thursday. He said the timing would highlight political concerns while international delegates were in Cebu.

The protest came despite an appeal from Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, who urged the public to avoid rallies, caravans, and noise barrages during the ASEAN events.

Baricuatro cited possible disruptions to traffic and security operations and called for cooperation to project a positive image of Cebu.

READ: ASEAN Summit 2026 in Cebu: What it is and why it is important for Cebu

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