Sen. Imee Marcos to be replaced as foreign affairs chairperson

Senator Imee Marcos. Noy Morcoso/Inquirer.net

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson confirmed on Thursday that Senator Imee Marcos is set to be replaced as chairperson of the upper chamber’s panel on foreign affairs.

Lacson, in a text message to reporters, said that as far as he knows, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri already told Marcos about the matter.

READ: Imee Marcos draws flak over Basilica dress code

“The chairmanship change may take place next week,” added Lacson.

Asked what the reason for the change was, Lacson simply said the committee is normally reserved for members of the majority bloc.

“For obvious reasons, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, like the Blue Ribbon, etc., is a major and significant committee that is normally reserved for the majority bloc,” he said.

READ: Lacson disputes Senator Imee Marcos claims on budget, blue ribbon

Earlier, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said there may be a change in one to two committee chairmanships in the Senate.

While he did not disclose which committees will be affected, it can be noted that Lacson already relinquished from his post as chairperson of the committee on panel on electoral reforms and people’s participation, leaving it in the hands of Sen. Risa Hontiveros. /mt

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP