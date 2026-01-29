ASEAN 2026: Ministers frame tourism as engine for jobs, income

The 29th ASEAN Tourism Ministerial Meeting at the Grand Ballroom of NuStar Hotel in Cebu City on Thursday, Jan. 29. | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tourism leaders opened the 29th ASEAN Tourism Ministerial Meeting in Cebu on Thursday, January 29, with discussions centered on tourism’s role in generating jobs, attracting investment, and supporting local livelihoods across the region.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, who chairs the meeting, said tourism should be treated as a shared regional responsibility rather than a purely national concern, noting that destinations within ASEAN are closely linked by traveler movement, market confidence, and common standards.

READ: Asean rolls out 2026-2030 tourism roadmap

Roadmap for economic outcomes

Frasco said the ASEAN Tourism Sectoral Plan 2026–2030 will guide the bloc’s efforts to translate tourism growth into concrete economic outcomes, particularly through improvements in service quality, workforce development, sustainability, and resilience.

She said tourism policies must produce results that are felt by workers and communities.

Workforce mobility and skills development were highlighted as key economic issues, with the Philippines reiterating support for the ASEAN Mutual Recognition Arrangement on Tourism Professionals.

Frasco said harmonizing skills and standards across member states can improve service quality and expand employment opportunities within the region.

“When skills are recognized and standards are aligned, we elevate service quality, protect the dignity of work, and strengthen trust across our borders,” she said.

READ: ASEAN Summit 2026 in Cebu: What it is and why it is important for Cebu

Investment focus

Investment was also raised as a priority, with Frasco saying the Philippines will support efforts to identify investment-ready tourism projects through the ASEAN Sustainable and Resilient Tourism Investment Outlook.

She said clearer project pipelines could help attract capital while maintaining safeguards for sustainability and safety.

Food tourism and livelihoods

The remarks also discussed the economic impact of culture-based tourism, including gastronomy.

Frasco said food-related tourism supports small producers such as farmers, fishers, and artisans, linking tourism growth to local supply chains and community income.

“We will also elevate what makes the ASEAN distinct. Gastronomy tourism is not only an experience, it is identity and livelihood. Sustaining farmers, fishers, artisans, and small enterprises, and keeping tourism rooted in culture and community,” she said.

ASEAN ‘single destination’ vision

Vice Chair Alvin Tan, Singapore’s Minister of State for Trade and Industry and National Development, likened ASEAN’s “single destination” vision to the barangay, which depends on stronger coordination among member states, particularly in transport and connectivity.

He said improved air and sea links are essential to sustaining tourism flows and economic activity.

“And just as the barangay required every rower to move in sync to traverse our vast seas, our ASEAN single destination vision requires us to row together. Our air and sea links are the modern currents that carry this barangay, our barangay forward. Connecting our diverse cultures into one resilient regional circuit,” Tan said.

READ: PH to push for South China Sea code of conduct in Asean meet

Tan noted that tourism’s economic value is rooted in people, from frontline workers to communities hosting visitors, and said cooperation among ASEAN members is needed to ensure growth is distributed and resilient.

The meeting returned to Cebu, which hosted the first ASEAN Tourism Ministers’ Meeting in 1998, and marked the participation of Timor-Leste as ASEAN’s newest member.

Officials said discussions in Cebu are expected to shape how tourism contributes to employment, enterprise development, and regional growth over the coming years.

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