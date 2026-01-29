Cesafi U15 basketball: USPF Baby Panthers claw USJ-R for 5th win

USPF’s Arnold Flores rises for a shot during their Cesafi 15U game. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers claimed their fifth win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 15-Under Basketball Tournament after crushing the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs, 61-42, on Thursday, January 29, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory pushed USPF to a 5-2 record, while USJ-R absorbed its sixth loss in seven games.

Arnold Flores anchored the Baby Panthers’ attack, dominating the paint en route to a game-high 16 points.

READ: Cesafi 15U basketball: UV guns for seventh straight win Thursday

Isiah Inesola chipped in 10, while John Sasil and Raine Lleve combined for 15 points as USPF spread the scoring load.

Alejandro Cabañero led the Jaguar Cubs with eight points. Kurt Eroy, Zelord Lauganas, and Laurence Delfino added six apiece in their losing effort.

USPF set the tone early and never trailed, taking a comfortable 44-26 lead entering the fourth quarter. The Baby Panthers widened the gap to as much as 20 points, 58-38, in the closing minutes to put the game away.

San Carlos Baby Warriors earns second win

In the curtain-raiser, the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors turned back the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 60-47.

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SCSC notched its second win in seven outings in the Cesafi 15U basketball, while DBTC remained winless in the tournament.

Lance Aballe paced the Baby Warriors with 14 points, while Jacob Gomez added nine. Anton Zach Sasuman scored 11 points for the Greywolves.

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