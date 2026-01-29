ASEAN 2026: 24/7 checkpoints, heightened security enforced in Cebu

PRO-7 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Redrico A. Maranan inspecting security operations across major cities in Cebu for the ongoing 2026 ASEAN Tourism Forum. | Photo courtesy of PRO-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police have rolled out 24/7 checkpoint operations and intensified security measures across Cebu and other parts of Central Visayas as the region hosts the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said round-the-clock checkpoints are now in place along major roads, entry and exit points, convergence areas, and routes used by ASEAN delegate convoys, as part of a region-wide security plan for the international gathering.

PRO-7 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Redrico A. Maranan said the measures aim to ensure the safety of foreign delegates, participants, and the general public while allowing ASEAN-related meetings and activities to proceed without disruption.

READ: Cebu highlights history, culture in heritage tour for ATF 2026 delegates

24/7 checkpoints

Security deployments include fixed and mobile checkpoints operating day and night, supported by increased police visibility, mobile patrols, and quick reaction teams positioned near official venues and high-traffic areas.

Police said the checkpoints serve as both preventive and deterrent measures against criminal activity, while enabling law enforcement units to conduct constant monitoring and respond quickly to potential security threats.

PRO-7 stressed that checkpoint operations are being conducted with professionalism and restraint, and that officers have been instructed to minimize inconvenience to motorists and residents.

READ: ASEAN delegates join heritage walk through historic Cebu City

Coordination with security assets

In addition to ground operations, PRO-7 has activated intelligence-led monitoring and coordinated aerial and land-based security assets to maintain real-time situational awareness throughout the duration of the forum.

Authorities said security coverage extends beyond Cebu City to other strategic locations in Central Visayas where ASEAN-related activities are being held, with coordination involving local government units and partner agencies.

Public urged to cooperate

Police urged the public to cooperate with security protocols, saying community cooperation is essential to maintaining order during the hosting of the high-level international event.

PRO-7 said heightened security will remain in effect for the duration of the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026, as police continue to operate on full alert to ensure peace, safety, and uninterrupted proceedings.

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