Work resumes on Mandaue City Government Center after stoppage lifted

The scale model of the Mandaue City Government Center, recently turned over to the city government by the contractor. | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Construction work on the Mandaue City Government Center has resumed following the lifting of a stoppage order, with the project still targeted for completion in 2027.

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on said construction restarted about two weeks ago, although progress slowed during the Christmas season.

The project was suspended for three months last year to allow the contractor to comply with remaining engineering requirements and secure the necessary certificates.

Malig-on said the city government has since reviewed the project with the Engineering Office under the new administration.

READ: Mandaue City government center: Work temporarily halted on P2.5B project

He said the review resulted in only minor adjustments, particularly in the interior layout and space utilization, while the overall design remains unchanged. The government center’s architectural design is inspired by the iconic Bantayan sa Hari, a heritage site in Mandaue that symbolizes the city’s cultural identity.

Malig-on added that all previously required documents have already been submitted.

He said the city is aiming to complete the government center by 2027, following the guidance of Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano. The contractor has also been asked to submit a catch-up plan to help recover lost time.

The government center is being built on the site of the former Cebu International Convention Center and is intended to house multiple city offices and government agencies in a centralized location.

READ: Mandaue City breaks ground for One-Stop-Shop gov’t center at CICC

On January 29, contractor WT Construction Inc. turned over the scale model of the Mandaue City Government Center to the city government. Present during the turnover were Mayor Ouano, Lone District Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, and members of the city council.

The government center has a project cost of P2.5 billion and is being financed through a P3-billion loan secured by the previous administration from the Development Bank of the Philippines. Groundbreaking for the project was held on August 29, 2024, in line with the city’s Charter Day celebration.

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