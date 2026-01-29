Padlocked CTO blocks Toledo City treasurer from entering office

Screenshots from a contributed video shows Toledo City Treasurer Leonardo Rivera locked out from the City Treasurer’s Office on Thursday, January 29.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Toledo City treasurer failed to enter his office on Thursday morning, January 29, after the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) was found padlocked, preventing him from reporting for work.

Leonardo Rivera Jr. said he was stopped by the security guard on duty when he attempted to enter the CTO.

A video circulating online shows Rivera being denied entry after the guard said he received a verbal order from Mayor Marjorie Perales.

The video also shows that the office door was secured with a padlock.

“Oo, pinadlockan ako… Order daw ni mayor, pero verbal lang. Naghihingi ako ng documents, wala namang maipakita sa akin,” Rivera said.(Yes, the office was padlocked. They said it was ordered by the mayor, but only verbally. I asked for documents, but they couldn’t show me anything.)

READ: CSC orders return of Toledo City treasurer after invalid detail extension

Rivera said he chose to leave the area to avoid escalating the situation.

“So hindi naman ako makapasok, ayaw ko namang manggulo, ayaw kong ipilit kaya umalis na rin ako,” he added.(Since I couldn’t get in, and I didn’t want to cause trouble or force my way in, I just decided to leave.)

He said he is now consulting his lawyer to determine his next legal steps following the incident.

Two city treasurers

The standoff stems from an ongoing dispute that resulted in two individuals claiming authority over the CTO earlier this month.

Rivera was reinstated as Toledo City treasurer by the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) after his detail ended on January 10, 2026.

However, on January 9, 2026, prior to Rivera’s reinstatement, Mayor Perales appointed Glenda Macapobre as caretaker of the CTO.

On January 13, 2026, Rivera, accompanied by BLGF-7 Regional Director Gerardo Avorque, went to the CTO under the directive of BLGF Executive Director Consolacion Agcaoli to formally reassume his post.

The turnover did not push through after the mayor failed to send a representative. Tension was also observed at the CTO during the attempted assumption of duty.

CSC and Ombudsman cases

Rivera was earlier relieved from his post following a complaint filed against him last year before the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

The CSC later dismissed the complaint for lack of merit.

Separate charges for malversation and falsification of documents were also filed against Rivera by several Toledo City officials before the Office of the Ombudsman.

“Pero dinismiss ng Ombudsman yung mga kaso nila sa akin.”(But the Ombudsman dismissed those cases against me.)

Following the failed turnover on January 13, Rivera wrote the Department of Finance (DOF), through the BLGF, requesting permission to temporarily hold office at the BLGF regional office. He said this was to allow him to continue performing his duties and to avoid further tension at the CTO.

He also sent letters to the city’s partner banks informing them that he had reassumed the post of city treasurer.

CDN Digital sought comment from Mayor Perales via text message and Facebook Messenger. She responded that she was attending to another inquiry.

Under the Local Government Code, city treasurers are appointed and supervised by national agencies to safeguard public funds and insulate fiscal operations from political influence.

READ: ‘Blackmail’ move tried to force ‘very bad’ city treasurer on Archival

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