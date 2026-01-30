Why flights in the Philippines are ‘too expensive’

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CEBU CITY, Philippines – Reliance on air travel could be a key contributing factor as to why plane tickets here in the Philippines are expensive, according to national officials.

Dependence on air travel remains one of the biggest challenges in the country, an issue raised during the ASEAN Tourism Conference held here on Thursday, January 29.

Accessibility and seamless travel is one of the key focus areas in the ASEAN Tourism Sectoral Plan, a roadmap for its 11 member-states in navigating the future of tourism and travel in the next five years.

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But due to its archipelagic nature, the Philippines had to rely on flights, making traveling from one destination to another difficult, said Tourism Sec. Christina Garcia-Frasco.

“It’s a 99.9 percent dependency considering the archipelago nature of our nation,” Frasco told the audience, including dozens of foreign delegates.

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In response, the national government has started to coordinate with the three major airline companies in a bid to bring ticket prices down.

Filipino travelers have been complaining about exorbitant airfares to domestic destinations, particularly popular ones like Siargao, Palawan, and Boracay.

Another reason that could explain the high airfare costs would be the type of aircraft used.

Some operators use smaller aircraft that carry only 60 to 70 passengers, yet their operating costs are similar to larger jets that can accommodate up to 200, Palace spokesperson Claire Castro said.

As a result, fares are often higher on routes served by smaller planes. She added that these aircrafts are sometimes the only option for reaching certain popular tourist destinations in the country.

Airfare price index

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Aside from negotiations with airlines, a monthly publication of an airfare index has been proposed for transparency.

“We insisted on the part of the Department of Tourism nga nararapat lang po na magkaroon tayo ng monthly publication of price index sa air fares,” Frasco said in an earlier interview.

“And that this be fully transparent and that the Civil Aeronautics Board strictly enforce clear guidelines in terms of price ceilings,” she added. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

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