DILG Cebu clarifies official LGU awards amid social media lists

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LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — As several good governance surveys and awards circulate online, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Cebu Province clarified which evaluations and incentives are officially recognized.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, January 28, the department said it does not associate with or endorse any recognitions other than those based on the results of its regular assessments.

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Only the following serve as official audits and awards, according to the DILG:

Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG)

Good Financial Housekeeping (GFH)

Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC) Functionality Audit

Peace and Order Council (POC) Functionality Audit

Local Legislative Award (LLA)

Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance (SCFLG)

Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC) Functionality Audit

Local Council on Anti-Trafficking and Violence Against Women and Children (LCAT-VAWC) Functionality Audit

Subaybayan Award

Seal of Good Local Governance for Barangays (SGLGB)

Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentives Award (LTIA)

Bansiwag Awards for LGUs

The DILG also stressed that these LGU awards awards are granted to institutions rather than individual local officials.

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‘Boses ng Bayan’ Survey

The statement followed the spread of some private-led performance evaluations of local government units (LGUs), particularly the “Boses ng Bayan” survey conducted by the Transparency, Good Governance, and Accountability Advocates and Visayas Social Pulse.

Posts ranking the top-performing officials, including mayors, vice mayors, and councilors in Cebu Province, are shown on the group’s social media page—reportedly based on public satisfaction ratings.

In a survey on Cebu’s best mayors that drew over 2,000 Facebook reactions, the group stated that it collected responses from 6,000 adults across the province based on several criteria assessing public service.

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The DILG emphasized that while other government agencies and private organizations may grant recognitions to deserving LGUs and officials, the public should still exercise “prudence and sound judgment” in treating such awards.

“Careful assessment of the credibility, mandate, assessment criteria, and track record of awarding bodies is strongly advised,” part of their statement read.

Guidelines to be discussed

The Transparency, Good Governance, and Accountability Advocates has since responded, assuring their transparency and objective methodology.

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“We assure the public that our recognition of top-performing officials is based on merit and a thorough evaluation process, and we will continue to uphold the trust reposed in us by maintaining the highest levels of professionalism and ethics,” part of their statement read.

Meanwhile, the DILG said it would soon discuss and establish a formal, centralized mechanism to regulate LGU awards.

“This matter has been elevated to the appropriate levels within the Department for policy consideration and the possible issuance of further guidance.”

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