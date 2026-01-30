Miss Universe PH 2026: Two Cebuanas to represent Cebu

Miss Universe Philippines – Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu will still be represented on the Miss Universe Philippines stage in 2026, with two Cebuanas set to be officially unveiled as the province’s national delegates during a sashing and media presentation on Sunday, February 1.

The announcement comes weeks after the Miss Universe PH 2026 Cebu organization confirmed it would not hold a local pageant this year, opting instead to redirect resources toward relief and medical missions for communities affected by recent natural calamities.

Despite the absence of a provincial competition, organizers assured that Cebu’s presence in the national pageant remains intact.

READ: Ms. Universe Cebu 2026 canceled, national bet to be chosen

Earlier this week, the Cebu Miss Universe organization fueled public speculation after posting teaser images showing the silhouettes of two women on its official social media pages. Netizens were quick to name Apriel Smith and Nicole Borromeo as possible delegates, though organizers have yet to confirm the identities ahead of the formal sashing.

In a previous statement, organizers said the decision to forgo a local pageant was rooted in social responsibility.

“While there will be no local pageant this year, Cebu will continue to be represented on the national stage by a woman chosen for her strength, compassion, and sincere commitment to service,” the organization said.

Organizers added that more details regarding the official announcement, including the handover of the title and roles of the outgoing queen, will be released soon.

READ: ‘Asia’s Next Top Model’ alum Adela-Mae Marshall to join Miss Universe PH

The most recent titleholder, Gabriella Mai Carballo of Cebu City North, was crowned Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 on December 18 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. Her reign was marked by strong advocacy work and multiple special awards, including Miss Photogenic and Best in Evening Gown.

Carballo succeeded Kris Tiffany Janson, also from Cebu City North, who held the title in 2024 and was crowned on February 3 at the same venue. Janson likewise earned accolades during her coronation night, including Best in Evening Gown.

The Cebu Miss Universe organization emphasized that the decision reflects its broader values beyond pageantry.

“Before the crown, there is compassion. Above all, there is Cebu,” the group said.

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