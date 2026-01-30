Mandaue City buy-bust: P8.1-M shabu seized, high-value target nabbed

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An estimated ₱8.1 million worth of suspected shabu was seized and a newly identified high-value target was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Mandaue City on Wednesday afternoon, January 29.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Mandaue City Team, working with the PNP Regional Intelligence Unit and the Mandaue City Police Office Station 2, conducted the Mandaue City buy-bust operation at around 3:20 p.m. at the parking area of a commercial establishment in Barangay Guizo.

READ: Cebu buy-bust operations: Over ₱54-M shabu seized, seven arrested

As of Friday, January 30, the suspect remains detained at the PDEA-7 detention facility in Lahug, Cebu City, while the seized drug evidence has been submitted to the PDEA-7 Regional Office Laboratory for chemical analysis.

Over P8-M drugs seized

Authorities identified the arrested suspect as alias “Bernard,” 22, jobless, and a resident of Barangay San Roque, Cebu City. He was classified by authorities as a high-value target.

Recovered during the operation were 37 packs of suspected shabu weighing about 1.2 kilograms, with an estimated market value of P8,169,000.

Also seized were marked buy-bust money, a mobile phone, and other non-drug items.

READ: P6.5-billion ‘shabu’ seized in Pangasinan town

Investigators said the operation was the result of intelligence information and nearly three weeks of case buildup.

The Mandaue City buy-bust suspect was reportedly capable of disposing of around one kilogram of illegal drugs per week and had only recently been identified by authorities as an active drug personality.

Authorities said charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against the suspect.

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