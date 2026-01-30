4Ps beneficiaries in Cebu, Bohol participate in ‘Gulayan sa Barangay’

4Ps beneficiaries from Daanbantayan, Cebu, grow their own backyard gardens. | Photo courtesy of DSWD Field Office 7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — To improve food security, the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) implemented gardening initiatives for Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries under the “Gulayan sa Barangay” Program.

Under the “Gulayan sa Barangay” Program, beneficiaries are urged to participate in backyard and community gardening. The aim is to improve household nutrition and food access. The program includes growing fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices for daily consumption.

“Backyard gardening helps save time and money spent on market purchases. It supports a healthy family and strengthens family cooperation,” said DSWD-7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero.

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Gulayan sa Barangay Program hurdles

The DSWD, however, noted several issues. Some households had not yet started gardening due to the lack of space, resources, and knowledge of basic gardening techniques.

For that reason, Lucero encouraged families without available land to adopt container gardening using pots or recycled materials in patios, balconies, or small open spaces.

The agency also suggested using idle or unused lots to establish communal gardens. These gardens will be led and monitored by the 4Ps parent groups.

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Meanwhile, gardening practices continue to be discussed during Family Development Sessions, a psycho-educational meeting for 4Ps beneficiaries held every month.

During their recent January session, the agency introduced bio-intensive gardening. This refers to a method of growing more food in small spaces by planting crops close together and enriching the soil with compost.

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As of November 2025, the agency reported that 205,462 active 4Ps partner-beneficiaries in the region, or 95.56 percent, had already established backyard gardens.

It added that 137,686 partner-beneficiaries, or 67 percent, had participated in communal gardening initiatives across Central Visayas.

The 4Ps is the national government’s poverty reduction and social development strategy. It is implemented through the DSWD, Department of Health, Department of Education, and National Economic and Development Authority.

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