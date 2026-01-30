Comelec junks Jonas Cortes election protest

Jonas Cortes | File photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has denied the election protest filed by former Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes in connection with the 2025 mayoral elections, prompting him to announce plans to file a motion for reconsideration.

Cortes said in a Facebook post that he received a copy of the January 29, 2026 decision issued by the Comelec First Division denying his protest.

He said he strongly disagrees with the ruling, noting that the case was dismissed despite what he described as numerous sworn testimonies, documented incidents, and clear evidence of serious irregularities during the elections.

READ: Jonas Cortes files election protest over Mandaue poll results

He cited alleged machine malfunctions, rejected valid ballots, discrepancies in election results, and instances where voters’ receipts did not reflect the votes actually cast.

Out of respect for the rule of law, Cortes said he will file a motion for reconsideration to formally challenge the decision and point out what he called serious errors committed by the Commission in dismissing the case without a proper recount.

He also said he draws strength from previous rulings of the Supreme Court, which had twice granted him temporary restraining orders in past cases involving his candidacy, saying these showed that his actions are rooted in fairness, due process, and respect for the will of the people.

READ: Cebu City mayoral bet Rama files election protest, seeks manual recount

Cortes pointed to the close margin in the mayoral race, saying the difference was only about 7,101 votes, while he claimed there were more than 20,000 questionable ballots.

He reiterated his call for a transparent and manual recount of the votes, saying elections should be decided by actual ballots.

“This is not about politics. This is about truth, accountability, and the right of every voter to be heard,” said Cortes in his post.

In the May 12, 2025 elections, Cortes garnered 94,448 votes, while his opponent, incumbent Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, won with 101,549 votes.

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