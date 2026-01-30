DENR forms independent probe team on Binaliw landfill collapse

Aerial shot of the Binaliw landfill landslide | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has formed an independent, composite investigation team to probe the January 8 collapse of the Binaliw Sanitary Landfill.

This comes amid mounting pressure from Cebu City officials demanding clearer answers on regulatory compliance and accountability.

DENR Secretary Raphael Lotilla issued a special order creating the Composite Investigation Team, which will lead the fact-finding mission into the Binaliw landfill landslide. The tragedy killed at least 36 people and triggered a waste crisis in Cebu City.

This effort fulfills President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure transparency, safety, and accountability by bringing in “independent eyes” from outside the agency.

“This is in strict adherence to the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure safety, transparency, and accountability,” Lotilla said in a statement dated January 29.

“The government is taking all necessary measures to ensure that responsible parties are held [accountable] for this tragedy.”

READ: DENR pressed by Council on Binaliw landslide: ‘We got no answers’

Academe, NGOs join Binaliw investigation

The order, dated January 26, formalizes the participation of non-government organizations and academic institutions in the investigation to strengthen impartiality and technical rigor.

The Composite Team will be led by Assistant Secretary for Legal Affairs, Enforcement, and Human Resources Norlito Eneran.

External members include Aileen Lucero, national coordinator of the EcoWaste Coalition, representing civil society, and Engr. Janice Jamora, chair of the College of Engineering of the University of San Carlos–Talamban Campus. Jamora will provide academic and engineering expertise.

They will work alongside DENR technical officials. These include Dr. Kevin Garas of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, Engr. Regina Paula D. Eugenio of the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB), and Atty. Rosette Ferrer of the Legal Affairs Service.

Scope of Binaliw Landfill investigation

The special order mandates the team to conduct a comprehensive probe covering five key areas:

A rapid engineering and environmental appraisal of the 17-hectare Prime Waste Solutions facility

Verification of compliance with its Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) and sanitary landfill standards

Formulation of a time-bound rehabilitation and stabilization plan

Assessment of alternative waste disposal sites

Development of long-term strategies for solid waste management monitoring and enforcement

In addition to this, a technical secretariat composed of DENR investigators and assistants has been tasked to gather documents, interview local government and DENR officials, and compile evidence that could support administrative, civil, or criminal cases.

The team has been directed to submit its findings within five days after completing its investigation.

Formed amid council dissatisfaction

The creation of the independent body comes as members of the Cebu City Council expressed dissatisfaction with DENR-EMB Region 7. During a recent hearing, the council said that EMB officials failed to provide clear answers on oversight, monitoring, and compliance issues linked to the landfill’s operation.

Councilor Joel Garganera, chairman of the committee on environment, told EMB officials that their presentation did not sufficiently address questions on the landfill’s approved lifespan, height limits, inspection records, and alleged violations prior to the collapse.

“We did not get any information from you. That’s the naked truth here,” Garganera told EMB-7 Regional Director John Edward Ang during the hearing.

READ: Groups lit candles to demand justice for Binaliw landslide victims

ECC lifespan questioned

Ang confirmed that the landfill’s ECC was originally issued in 2017. But the ECC was amended in 2020 and 2022, which expanded the facility from 1.7 hectares to 17 hectares.

Moreover, the amended ECC projected a five-year operational period starting in 2020. This raised questions about why the landfill continued operating into 2026.

Garganera pointed out that the approved lifespan should have lapsed in 2025. However, Ang responded that landfill operations may be extended depending on waste volume and engineering interventions, subject to regulatory approval.

Ang acknowledged he assumed office only on January 21, nearly two weeks after the collapse. He said he had been relying on office records, technical reports, and drone footage, as he had not yet personally visited the site.

READ: EXPLAINER: What led to the deadly Binaliw landfill landslide

EMB actions and pending violations

Ang said EMB issued a cease-and-desist order against Prime Waste Solutions after the collapse, allowing only cleanup, stabilization, and rehabilitation works.

He also cited emergency measures ordered by EMB. These measures included slope stability analysis, leachate containment, site grading, soil covering, and environmental recovery efforts.

Furthermore, he confirmed that EMB had previously issued notices of violation against the landfill operator, including a pending Clean Water Act case based on wastewater sampling conducted in 2023 and 2024, though detailed data were not immediately presented to the council.

Force majeure claim challenged

On the other hand, EMB officials attributed the trash slide to a combination of Typhoon “Tino” and recent earthquakes. This classifies the incident as force majeure.

However, that explanation drew pushback from council members. They argued that sanitary landfills are expected to be designed and regulated to withstand extreme weather and geological risks.

In line with that, councilors continue to seek documents from DENR-EMB. These include ECC conditions, inspection reports, sampling results, and records of penalties imposed on Prime Waste, as their inquiry into the Binaliw collapse continues.

READ: DENR orders probe on Binaliw landslide, landfill review

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