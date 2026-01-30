LIST: Comelec releases schedule, prohibited acts for BSKE season
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — With the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) approaching, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has released the complete calendar of activities, including regulations on prohibited acts for the campaign and election season.
In accordance with Resolution No. 11191, dated January 28, 2026, the following are the important dates to note for the BSKE season:
- Nationwide Voter Registration Period (except for Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, or BARMM) – October 20, 2025, to May 18, 2026
- Voter Registration Period in BARMM – May 1 to 18, 2026
- Filing of Certificates of Candidacy – September 28 to October 5, 2026
- Campaign Ban – September 28 to October 21, 2026
- Election Period – October 3 to November 9, 2026
- Campaign Period – October 22 to 31, 2026
- Eve of Election Day – November 1, 2026
- Election Day – November 2, 2026
- Last Day to File Statement of Contributions and Expenditures – December 2, 2026
READ: Satellite voter registration in Cebu to resume in 2026 — Comelec 7
Prohibited acts during the BSKE season
Comelec also reminded the public of several prohibited acts during the BSKE election and campaign periods.
From September 18 to November 1, 2026, the release of public funds, construction of public works, and personnel actions such as appointments, promotions, and salary adjustments are not allowed, based on the Omnibus Election Code (OEC).
The OEC also prohibits the following actions during the BSKE election period:
- Alteration of the territory of a precinct or establishment of a new precinct
- Carrying firearms or deadly weapons in public without written commission authorization, even if licensed
- Use of security personnel or bodyguards by candidates
- Transfer or detail of officers and employees in the civil service, including public school teachers
- Organization or maintenance of reaction forces, strike forces, or similar forces
- Suspension of any elective provincial, city, municipal, or barangay officials
READ: Comelec urges young voters: Follow your conscience, not others
Meanwhile, the following acts are banned during the campaign period:
- Removing, destroying, obliterating, defacing, tampering with, or preventing the distribution of lawful election propaganda
- Posting, displaying, distributing, and using illegal campaign materials
- Making any donation or gift in cash or in kind
- Appointing or using special policemen, special/confidential agents, or the like
- Using armored land, water, or aircraft
- Policemen and provincial guards acting as bodyguards of public officials or candidates
READ: COC filing for 2026 BSKE set Sept. 28 to Oct. 5
Comelec has reminded the public of these prohibited acts during election day:
- Campaigning
- Using another’s voter affidavit to vote, regardless of whether voting is successful
- Destroying, removing, or tampering with election forms or ballot boxes containing at least five official ballots
- Voting more than once or in place of another
- Campaigning or soliciting votes within 30 meters of a polling place
- Selling, furnishing, offering, buying, serving, or taking intoxicating liquor
- Setting up booths or stalls for selling goods or refreshments within 30 meters of a polling place
- Giving and/or accepting free transportation, food, drinks, and things of value
- Holding of fairs, cockfights, boxing, horse races, or similar sports
The poll body has also urged unregistered voters to apply in time for the upcoming BSKE.
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