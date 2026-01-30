LIST: Comelec releases schedule, prohibited acts for BSKE season

Inquirer.net file Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — With the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) approaching, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has released the complete calendar of activities, including regulations on prohibited acts for the campaign and election season.

In accordance with Resolution No. 11191, dated January 28, 2026, the following are the important dates to note for the BSKE season:

Nationwide Voter Registration Period (except for Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, or BARMM) – October 20, 2025, to May 18, 2026

(except for Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, or BARMM) – October 20, 2025, to May 18, 2026 Voter Registration Period in BARMM – May 1 to 18, 2026

– May 1 to 18, 2026 Filing of Certificates of Candidacy – September 28 to October 5, 2026

– September 28 to October 5, 2026 Campaign Ban – September 28 to October 21, 2026

– September 28 to October 21, 2026 Election Period – October 3 to November 9, 2026

– October 3 to November 9, 2026 Campaign Period – October 22 to 31, 2026

– October 22 to 31, 2026 Eve of Election Day – November 1, 2026

– November 1, 2026 Election Day – November 2, 2026

– November 2, 2026 Last Day to File Statement of Contributions and Expenditures – December 2, 2026

READ: Satellite voter registration in Cebu to resume in 2026 — Comelec 7

Prohibited acts during the BSKE season

Comelec also reminded the public of several prohibited acts during the BSKE election and campaign periods.

From September 18 to November 1, 2026, the release of public funds, construction of public works, and personnel actions such as appointments, promotions, and salary adjustments are not allowed, based on the Omnibus Election Code (OEC).

The OEC also prohibits the following actions during the BSKE election period:

Alteration of the territory of a precinct or establishment of a new precinct

Carrying firearms or deadly weapons in public without written commission authorization, even if licensed

Use of security personnel or bodyguards by candidates

Transfer or detail of officers and employees in the civil service, including public school teachers

Organization or maintenance of reaction forces, strike forces, or similar forces

Suspension of any elective provincial, city, municipal, or barangay officials

READ: Comelec urges young voters: Follow your conscience, not others

Meanwhile, the following acts are banned during the campaign period:

Removing, destroying, obliterating, defacing, tampering with, or preventing the distribution of lawful election propaganda

Posting, displaying, distributing, and using illegal campaign materials

Making any donation or gift in cash or in kind

Appointing or using special policemen, special/confidential agents, or the like

Using armored land, water, or aircraft

Policemen and provincial guards acting as bodyguards of public officials or candidates

READ: COC filing for 2026 BSKE set Sept. 28 to Oct. 5

Comelec has reminded the public of these prohibited acts during election day:

Campaigning

Using another’s voter affidavit to vote, regardless of whether voting is successful

Destroying, removing, or tampering with election forms or ballot boxes containing at least five official ballots

Voting more than once or in place of another

Campaigning or soliciting votes within 30 meters of a polling place

Selling, furnishing, offering, buying, serving, or taking intoxicating liquor

Setting up booths or stalls for selling goods or refreshments within 30 meters of a polling place

Giving and/or accepting free transportation, food, drinks, and things of value

Holding of fairs, cockfights, boxing, horse races, or similar sports

The poll body has also urged unregistered voters to apply in time for the upcoming BSKE.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP