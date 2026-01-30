We RUNTOGETHER for Wellness: Cebu IPI Run 2026 invites you to move as one community

Cebu IPI Run is back — and it is set to once again bring together thousands of runners, families, and wellness advocates in a powerful celebration of health, movement, and community.

Registration is open until April 5. For official announcements and updates, follow Cebu IPI Run 2026 on their Facebook page at IPI Run.

Now one of Cebu’s most anticipated wellness events, Cebu IPI Run 2026 is already generating excitement, with over 1,000 runners registering on the very first day last January 26. This early surge reflects the strong connection the run has built with the community — uniting elite athletes, casual joggers, first-time runners, and families who all share one goal: to live healthier, together.

Powered by purpose and wellness

Building on the success of last year’s historic run, which gathered over 16,000 participants, Cebu IPI Run 2026 deepens its commitment to holistic wellness. This year’s event is powered by Omega, one of IPI’s trusted homegrown brands that has long supported the wellness journeys of active individuals across generations.

Anchored on the message “We Run Together for Wellness,” this year’s run celebrates togetherness — honoring loyal runners while inspiring new ones to take their first step toward a healthier lifestyle. It reflects the belief that wellness thrives in community, where motivation is shared, encouragement is constant, and every stride is supported.

The event will take place at the Cebu City Sports Center, a venue known for hosting the city’s most iconic celebrations. Its rich history and vibrant energy make it the perfect stage for what has become one of Cebu’s most iconic wellness gatherings.

All Paces Welcome

More than a race, Cebu IPI Run 2026 is a movement — one that transforms ordinary runs into extraordinary moments of connection, resilience, and purpose.

Registration is open until April 5. Runners are encouraged to secure their slots early and be part of this growing wellness community. For official announcements and updates, follow Cebu IPI Run 2026 on their Facebook page at IPI Run.

Because when we run together, we grow stronger — We Run Together for Wellness.