Panglao buy-bust nets P1.23-M worth of shabu, delivery driver arrested

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police seized more than P1.23 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested a delivery driver during a buy-bust operation in Panglao, Bohol, on Friday, January 30.

Personnel from the Panglao Municipal Police Station conducted the buy-bust operation at around 12:05 a.m. in Purok 5, Barangay Libaong.

Delivery driver arrested in Panglao buy-bust

Police caught the suspect selling illegal drugs to an undercover operative. The suspect was a 43-year-old single man employed as a delivery driver for a private courier service and a resident of Tagbilaran City.

The police seized from the suspect suspected shabu weighing about 182.06 grams. It has an estimated street value of P1,238,008. Along with this, they also recovered the buy-bust money and other non-drug evidence.

READ: Bohol buy-bust yields P500K shabu, 2 drug suspects, 1 gun seized

The confiscated drugs were submitted to the Provincial Forensic Unit for examination, while the suspect remains under the custody of the Panglao police as case records are completed.

Furthermore, the suspect is expected to face charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which cover the sale and possession of illegal drugs.

The early-morning operation was part of continuing police efforts to curb the flow of illegal drugs in Bohol. Police said that investigations are ongoing to determine whether the suspect is linked to a wider drug distribution network.

READ: Over P758,00 worth of shabu, 2 guns seized in Calabarzon buy-busts

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP