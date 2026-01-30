CEC stuns UV, snaps 6-game winning streak in Cesafi 15U thriller 

Reynald Sususco grabs a rebound for the CEC Dragons. | CDN file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reynald Sususco delivered when it mattered most, lifting the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons past archrivals and defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, 42–39, in the Cesafi Season 25 15U basketball tournament on Thursday night, January 29, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win kept CEC’s Final Four hopes alive and snapped UV’s six-game winning streak.

Trailing by as many as 10 points in the first half, the Dragons spent most of the contest playing catch-up. UV appeared to be in control midway through the fourth quarter when Kean Gonzales drilled a three-pointer to stretch their lead to 37–32.

CEC, however, refused to fold and clawed back to within one, 36–37. After more than two minutes of scoreless play, Cedric dela Rosa finally broke through with a basket and a bonus free throw to give the Dragons a slim 39–37 lead.

READ: Cesafi 15U basketball: UV guns for seventh straight win Thursday

UV had several chances to respond but came up empty. The team missed five straight three-point attempts and squandered multiple second-chance opportunities. Dela Rosa then came up with a huge defensive stop, swatting Earl Avila’s layup attempt. Avila briefly answered with a steal on Niño Roman, but the play was nullified after officials ruled he stepped out of bounds.

Turnovers plagued both sides down the stretch, with Avila committing the last one for UV at the 1:12 mark. Moments later, UV’s Tundag tied the game at 39-all on a layup, prompting CEC to call a timeout.

Ending to a Cesafi 15U thriller

With 19.9 seconds left, Gonzales missed a go-ahead three-pointer, and the rebound bounced to Sususco, who sprinted coast-to-coast for a layup while drawing a foul from Gonzales. Sususco calmly knocked down the bonus free throw to put CEC ahead, 42–39, with 6.9 seconds remaining.

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Gonzales’ final attempt from beyond the arc fell short, sealing the Dragons’ hard-earned win.

Sususco finished with seven points, while Niño Roman and Michael Maquiso led CEC with 10 points apiece. Dela Rosa chipped in six for the Dragons.

Gonzales spoiled his 14-point game-high performance for UV.

CEC improved to 5–2, tying the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers in the standings and remaining in the hunt for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Cesafi 15U Final Four.

CEC can clinch the No. 2 seed by defeating USPF in their crucial 4 p.m. showdown on Saturday, January 31, and if the 6–1 Baby Lancers fall to the unbeaten 7–0 Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats in the 2 p.m. game.

READ: Cesafi 15U cage wars: CIT-U Junior Wildcats cruise to 7-0

On the other hand, Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles stayed alive in the semifinal race after cruising past the Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs, 58–48, to improve to 4–3.

The Magis Eagles can advance if they beat the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves in the 1 p.m. opener and get help from USPF, which needs to defeat CEC in the final elimination game.

Meanwhile, the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors bowed out on a high note with a 60–47 win over the Greywolves, closing their Cesafi 15U campaign with a 2–6 record.

READ: Olivier Rioux, world’s tallest teen, makes college basketball history

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