Donaire Jr. stays motivated, resilient ahead of Masuda clash in March

Nonito Donaire Jr. during the press conference | Screen grab from the press conference live stream

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four-division world champion Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. insists retirement is nowhere near his mind.

At 43, Donaire Jr. is gearing up for another high-stakes bout just a month after his bruising title fight against Japanese World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight champion Seiya Tsutsumi, which ended in a split decision loss.

Many believed that bout could be his last.

READ: Donaire Jr. falls short against Tsutsumi in WBA title clash in Japan

Those doubts were put to rest when Donaire appeared at the press conference for what is being billed as one of Japan’s biggest boxing cards of the year, featuring two world title fights.

Donaire Jr. fights this March

Donaire announced he will face Riku Masuda in a WBA final world title eliminator this March. The winner earns another shot at the bantamweight crown he had challenged last year.

At the press conference, Donaire said he plans to hold his training camp once again in Cebu. He stressed that his loss to Tsutsumi only strengthened his resolve to keep fighting.

READ: Donaire Jr. to fight in WBA world title eliminator in Yokohama this March

“I’m happy to be here getting another opportunity. I know my opponent is a very strong fighter,” Donaire said. “I’m very excited because I know it’s going to be a fun fight.”

He added that the setback in his last bout served as motivation rather than a signal to slow down.

“What happened in my last fight motivated me to be better and stronger. I’m grateful for the opportunity to fight again here in Japan,” he said.

Despite facing a younger and dangerous opponent, Donaire remains confident and upbeat.

“I’ll do my best. This is what I live for, being inside the ring,” he said. “My mindset is different. I’m very excited to keep fighting. My opponent is an incredible fighter. But the last fight helped me see where I want to be in boxing.”

Donaire also pointed to his durability and recovery as reasons he believes he can still compete at the highest level.

“I’m very resilient and grateful to be healthy,” he said. “There was a time I fought four times a year. As long as my mind is set, I feel amazing right now.”

U-Next Boxing 5 Japan fight card

The bout is set for March 15 in Yokohama, Japan, as part of the “U-Next Boxing 5” card, which includes two world title fights.

Thailand’s Knockout CP Freshmart will face Shokichi Iwata for the World Boxing Council (WBC) light flyweight title. Meanwhile, American Anthony Olascuaga takes on Jukiya Iimura for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) flyweight crown.

Masuda, 28, enters the fight with a 9–1 record, eight of those wins coming by knockout.

Donaire, meanwhile, owns a 43–9 record with 28 knockouts and continues to chase history deep into his storied career.

READ: Nonito Donaire returns, wins WBA interim title

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP