Lotto jackpot prizes up starting February

(Infographics courtesy of PCSO)

MANILA – The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Friday said it will increase jackpot prizes across all major lotto games starting Feb. 1.

Under the updated prize structure, the minimum jackpot prize for Lotto 6/42 is set at PHP10 million; Mega Lotto 6/45, PHP15 million; Super Lotto 6/49, PHP25 million; Grand Lotto 6/55, PHP45 million; and Ultra Lotto 6/58, PHP75 million.

If no winner is declared in a draw, the jackpot will continue to increase, reaching even more substantial amounts until a lucky player guesses all six numbers.

READ: Cebu bettor wins P288-M Grand Lotto jackpot

READ: Jan. 29: One winner of Lotto 6/42 jackpot worth P32.8M; SuperLotto rolls

The PCSO said progressive jackpot system remains unchanged.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles said the increased lotto jackpot prizes reflect the agency’s efforts to make every draw more rewarding for players nationwide.

While these enhancements include a measured adjustment in ticket prices, the move to increase lotto jackpot prizes is designed to offer players a more competitive “risk-to-reward” ratio.

More importantly, the increased participation fueled by these larger jackpots directly expands the funds generated for the PCSO’s vital mission: Providing health, medical assistance and social welfare programs to millions of Filipinos.

“These higher starting jackpots reflect our commitment to keeping the games exciting while ensuring the long-term sustainability of our charitable initiatives,” Robles said in a news release Friday.

“Every ticket purchased is not just a chance to win. It’s a contribution to the nation’s welfare.”

The PCSO advised the public to play responsibly, stay updated on draw schedules and obtain official results only through authorized PCSO channels. (PNA)

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