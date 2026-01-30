Sara Duterte camp ready for any impeach complaint as ban nears end

Vice President Sara Duterte FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — As the one-year-ban imposed by the Supreme Court (SC) ends in February, the camp of Vice President Sara Duterte prepares for possible impeachment complaints filed against her.

In a media interview in The Hague, Netherlands, on Thursday, the vice president said in a mix of Filipino and English, “The lawyers have been preparing. They were hired as early as the fourth quarter of 2023, when one of the members of the House of Representatives announced that they would file a case against me.”

“Not just this year, because for sure, if they don’t file this year, they will do the same next year and until my term ends,” she also said.

READ: SC junks House appeal on Sara Duterte impeachment case

On Thursday, the SC denied with finality the House of Representatives’ appeal to reverse its July 25, 2025, ruling declaring the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte unconstitutional.

The high court unanimously ruled that the fourth impeachment complaint, transmitted to the Senate on February 5, 2025, was prohibited under Article XI, Section 3 (5) of the Constitution, which states that “no impeachment shall be initiated against the same person more than once within a period of one year.”

This stemmed from the question of when an impeachment complaint is considered “initiated” for purposes of triggering the one-year ban, which the SC clarified in its ruling.

Palace will not meddle with Duterte impeachment

In a press briefing on January 7, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will not interfere should a new impeachment complaint be filed against Duterte, as Congress has jurisdiction over the matter.

READ: Palace won’t meddle in possible new impeach complaint vs VP

“Whatever happens regarding impeachment, that is within the jurisdiction of Congress, and if anyone should file such a case, our President will not meddle,” Castro said.

“But we will once again say this: the President wants those who should be held accountable to be held accountable,” she added. /jpv

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