Mandaue City Council to meet with Prime Waste to address concerns

Mandaue City Councilor Carlo Fortuna | 📷: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Council is scheduled to meet with Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc., the operator of the Barangay Binaliw landfill, to seek clarifications on the facility’s status and capacity.

Councilor Carlo Fortuna said the landfill operator was earlier invited to attend the council’s regular session on Monday, January 26, but was unable to appear.

Instead, the company requested a closed-door meeting with council members to address concerns raised during the previous session, particularly on the possible resumption of operations and how long the landfill can accommodate the increasing volume of waste from Mandaue City and other parts of Metro Cebu.

Mandaue City Council, longtime partner with Prime Waste

Mandaue City has long partnered with Prime Integrated Waste Solutions for the disposal of its residual waste at the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City.

In 2025, the city generated a total of 65,685.51 tons of residual waste, averaging about 5,474 tons per month, or roughly 210 tons per day.

Following the deadly trash slide incident and the suspension of the landfill’s operations, the city implemented alternative waste disposal measures.

Mandaue City contracted a private hauler, Infinite Trading, awarding the company a three-month contract to transport the city’s waste to the Asian Energy facility in Barangay Garing, Consolacion, at a cost of more than ₱60 million.

READ: Waste management in Mandaue: City council hires hauling service

Fortuna said there are concerns about whether facilities, including Barangay Garing in Consolacion, can continue to accommodate waste from Mandaue City and other parts of Metro Cebu following the Binaliw incident.

Closed-door meeting

He said the closed-door meeting, expected to take place next week, will not be part of a regular council session. But the outcome of the meeting will be shared with the public afterward.

Fortuna added that while the city is exploring other options, the immediate priority is the possible reopening of the Barangay Binaliw landfill after three months, following rehabilitation efforts.

READ: Cebu City: Prime Waste must update families, answer liability questions

He stressed that the lack of a long-term and sustainable waste management solution remains a major concern. He noted that the Binaliw landfill is not viable in the long run. Along with this, he said that Metro Cebu generates thousands of tons of waste daily, making significant waste reduction difficult despite ongoing efforts.

“I realized that we need a long-term solution, a sustainable solution. Landfills are not really sustainable. Of course, the ideal is the reduction of waste volume. But as we can see, there are tons of waste,” Fortuna said.

READ: Mandaue City Council ends 2025 sessions on high note

He added that landfills have limited capacity and will eventually reach saturation, prompting discussions on alternative solutions such as waste-to-energy.

For now, Fortuna said the council is focused on when the Binaliw landfill can resume operations and how long it can realistically accommodate the growing volume of waste.///

READ: Dole: Workers affected by Binaliw landfill tragedy to get aid

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