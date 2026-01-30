Toledo City forms first business chamber, elects leaders from key local enterprises

TOLEDO CITY, CEBU — Business leaders gathered at the City Mayor’s Office on January 14 with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) to formalize Toledo City’s first business chamber and elect its officers.

The chamber is expected to play a key role in advancing business development by ensuring that enterprises, particularly small and medium businesses, are represented in policy discussions and growth initiatives.

PCCI Area Vice-President Visayas, Melanie C. Ng, facilitated the discussions, outlining membership requirements and guiding the election process for the chamber’s executive committee. The establishment of the Toledo City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCCI) formalizes the city’s first business chamber and its leadership structure, bringing together enterprises from diverse sectors.

Representatives from major enterprises were elected to leadership roles during the organization’s inaugural meeting. Therma Visayas, Inc. (TVI) representative Noel Cabahug was elected as president, while AboitizPower’s Mark Vincent Israel was named vice president for external affairs. Other executive committee positions were filled by representatives from the finance, cooperative, and service sectors.

“We are honored to serve in Toledo’s first business chamber alongside representatives from across the city’s business community. This is an opportunity for all enterprises—large or small—to collaborate and contribute to initiatives that support local economic growth,” Cabahug said following his election.

The chamber’s 13-member board brings together leaders from key industries across energy, finance, cooperatives, hospitality, and other services, reflecting the diversity of Toledo City’s business community. Board members include representatives from Philippine National Bank, Carmen Copper Corporation, MGen, The Ranch Resort, Lamac Multi-Purpose Cooperative, and other local enterprises.

Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales said the chamber is expected to play a key role in advancing business development by ensuring that enterprises, particularly small and medium businesses, are represented in policy discussions and growth initiatives.