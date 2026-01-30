Inclusivity, equality push Cesafi Esports League to add women’s division

Cesafi Esports League | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Inclusivity and Cebuana pride led the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) to finally include a women’s division as it rolls out its fourth season this February.

CEL tournament director Ryan Balbuena said the move was long overdue. He stressed that the league is in a strong position to give aspiring female esports players the exposure they deserve alongside their male counterparts.

READ: Cesafi Esports League opens women’s div., Season 4 kicks off Feb. 21

“There’s no better platform than the CEL to foster greater gender inclusivity,” Balbuena told CDN Digital. “Although esports is still considered male-dominated, we believe there are many female players who deserve equal recognition.”

Cesafi esports women’s division

By launching the women’s division, Balbuena said the league aims to provide a competitive space where female gamers can showcase their skills at a high level while highlighting Cebu’s growing influence in the esports scene.

“Cebu is well-known for producing elite, all-Cebuana MLBB teams that have represented the Philippines internationally,” he said. “Adding a women’s division is a great way to spotlight the depth of local talent in women’s esports.”

Balbuena cited the success of the Sibol Women’s Esports Team, formerly Smart Omega Empress, as proof of that potential. The all-Cebuana squad won the inaugural MLBB Women’s Invitational 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and later secured a silver medal in the esports competition of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games.

READ: SIBOL Women’s MLBB takes Silver in 32nd SEA Games

The inaugural Cesafi esports women’s division will feature 10 teams, with six competing in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and four in Valorant.

Balbuena said the response from the local esports community has been overwhelmingly positive, noting that interest surged almost immediately after the announcement.

“Teams started forming rosters right away,” he said. “Even as early as Season 1, many coordinators were already asking if we would eventually add a women’s division.”

He added that several players expressed their excitement during media day, saying they were grateful for the opportunity to finally compete on a league platform.

READ: Cesafi Esports League: Women’s division to debut in 2026