PFF, PSC partner to build football pitches in key PH cities 

Philippine Football Federation President John Anthony Gutierrez (L) and PSC Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio (R) | PSC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), in partnership with FIFA, have unveiled a comprehensive infrastructure roadmap to construct football pitches aimed at boosting grassroots football and futsal programs.

The initiative is funded through grants from FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).

The announcement was made on Thursday, January 29, in Manila during a press conference. PSC Chairman John Patrick Gregorio and PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez attended the event.

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As part of the program, three full-sized national football pitches will be built in Baguio, Dipolog, and a yet-to-be-announced location.

In addition, half-sized pitches are planned for Dumaguete City, Isulan, Datu Paglas, Tagum, Camarines Norte, Davao City, Cotabato City, Zamboanga City, and Butuan.

Moreover, seven smaller artificial turf pitches are also slated for Bataan, Puerto Princesa, and Balanga City.

“Where do we start? In the grassroots. And the biggest challenge in grassroots football is infrastructure,” the PFF president said during the presser.

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Gregorio emphasized the PSC’s role in supporting national sports associations (NSAs) like the PFF in bringing projects like this to life.

“To enable our NSAs, to enable athletes, and to convince international federations that the Philippines is ready to do its part. This is no longer just about asking for support. Today, NSAs come to us asking how they can work with PSC to help Philippine sports,” he said.

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