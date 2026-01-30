Cebu City holds off dumping garbage in Aloguinsan, Toledo over issues

CDN FILE PHOTO [JUNJIE MENDOZA]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival said the city is not yet ready to haul its garbage to Aloguinsan and Toledo City due to unresolved cost issues, distance concerns, and the need to realign the city’s budget.

Despite both local governments’ willingness to temporarily accept Cebu City’s waste, the initiative remains on hold.

In an interview on Friday, January 30, Archival thanked Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro and the host LGUs for stepping in after the deadly closure of the Binaliw landfill. However, Archival stressed that the city must first finalize the financial implications of the arrangement.

“We are grateful to Governor Pam, but for now, we are not yet ready,” Archival said. “We are still rearranging the budget and studying the total cost, particularly the tipping fees and hauling expenses.”

READ: Aloguinsan accepts Cebu City garbage — Pam

Aloguinsan is located about 60 kilometers from Cebu City. The distance significantly increased hauling costs.

According to Archival, hauling alone involves two separate expenses. The first is transporting garbage from barangays to a transfer station. The second is moving the waste from the transfer station to the landfill.

“Those costs are still being studied and have not been finalized,” he said.

Toledo City, meanwhile, is not expected to be ready to accept waste until April 2026. The mayor said the city needs clarity on the projected costs once that site becomes operational.

READ: Cebu City orders stricter sanitary measures on garbage trucks

Consolacion extension until March

For now, Cebu City will continue dumping its waste in Barangay Polog, Consolacion. The city plans to extend the current arrangement until March 31, 2026.

“Our direction is to extend our stay in Consolacion,” Archival said. The initial 30-day period was supposed to end in the second week of February. Now it would be extended until March 31.

Cebu City will operate without a separate transfer station for the moment. Instead, the city will use its existing facility at the Carbon Public Market. A shredding area is already in place there.

Archival added that the city expects to be ready to send waste to Aloguinsan after March 31, once cost structures are finalized and operational adjustments are in place.

Cutting waste volume key to Cebu garbage crisis

Reducing the volume of waste sent to landfills will be critical in offsetting the higher costs of long-distance hauling.

“The fight is really here in the city,” Archival said. “If we want to compensate for the added cost, we need to reduce the volume of waste going to the landfill.”

Cebu City has P30 million available under its disaster fund following the declaration of a state of calamity. The funds are ready for use, said Archival. The remaining question, however, is when and how long they will be utilized.

READ: Cebu faces waste crisis after fatal landfill slide

Post-Binaliw waste crisis

The temporary waste arrangements come after a January 8 landslide at the Binaliw landfill killed 36 people and forced its closure. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has since issued a cease-and-desist order. Only cleanup and stabilization activities are allowed at the site.

Baricuatro earlier announced that Aloguinsan and Toledo City had agreed to temporarily accept Cebu City’s garbage. Aloguinsan’s San Rafael Sanitary Landfill is designated as the primary site. Toledo City is preparing a second landfill, which is expected to be operational by April.

Provincial Administrator Joseph Felix Mari “Ace” Durano said initial waste deliveries would be limited and tightly scheduled, with priority given to Capitol-owned facilities.

READ: Inayawan, Binaliw ruled out as transfer stations by DENR-EMB

Transfer station still uncertain

Previously, Archival said the city was eyeing a transfer station at either Binaliw or the closed Inayawan landfill. However, the DENR-Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Region 7 warned that Binaliw cannot yet function even as a transfer station without major rehabilitation, including slope stabilization, leachate control, and safety buffer zones.

Furthermore, Inayawan was also ruled out due to insufficient capacity.

EMB Director John Edward Ang said the growing volume of waste staged at the site poses a risk of another collapse and ordered the operator, Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc., to immediately reduce the garbage pile.

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