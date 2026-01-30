Into faces Sanchez in tune-up bout ahead of WBO title fight in China

Jerald Into | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lightweight prospect Jerald Into will see action in a tune-up bout on February 9 in General Santos City as he gears up for a major title fight in China this April.

Into, who is one of three Filipino boxers who competed in last year’s World Boxing Council (WBC) Boxing Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia, will take on veteran Ernie Sanchez at the Villa Kristen Resort Hotel in General Santos City.

READ: Jerald Into faces Chinese knockout artist for WBO Global title

The bout is part of a Sanman Boxing fight card that features four other matches.

On paper, Sanchez brings more experience to the ring. The 34-year-old journeyman sports a 21–22–2 record with 12 knockouts, making him a suitable test for Into as he prepares for his upcoming overseas assignment.

READ: Jerald Into wins vacant WBC Asia lightweight crown

Into is set to face China’s Yongqiang Yang in Xiamen this April for the vacant WBO Global lightweight title.

The 26-year-old Into currently holds a 13–1 record with 10 knockouts. He is on a comeback trail following a bounce-back win over Alvin Lagumbay in GenSan last August. That victory came after his exit in the Round of 16 of the WBC Grand Prix in June.

READ: Jerald Into absorbs first pro defeat in WBC Grand Prix’s Round of 16

Sanchez, meanwhile, has struggled in recent outings, losing his last five fights since 2022. Two of those defeats came in Thailand and Vietnam in bouts contested for regional WBC titles. His most recent fight was in November last year, where he suffered a technical knockout loss to James Gregory in Maramag, Bukidnon.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP