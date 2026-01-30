PH rolls out flights, language training to draw more Russian tourists

The 5th Meeting of ASEAN Plus Russian Federation Tourism Ministers was held in Cebu City on January 30, 2026. | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippines is rolling out tourism initiatives to attract more Russian visitors, including chartered flights, language training for tour guides, and new travel-study programs.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco outlined on Friday the initiatives in her opening remarks at the 5th Meeting of ASEAN Plus Russian Federation Tourism Ministers.

She positioned the initiatives as part of the country’s broader strategy to rebuild confidence in travel and deepen people-to-people ties between ASEAN and Russia.

“From the Philippine perspective, we are pursuing concrete initiatives that reflect this approach,” Frasco said.

The measures include chartered flights with direct access to Kalibo and wider destination options for Russian visitors. It also brings up Russian-language training for tour guides to improve visitor experience.

Moreover, the Department of Tourism is also developing study programs as a public travel product. This is in response to growing interest among Russian tourists in travel that combines leisure with structured learning.

READ: Why flights in the Philippines are ‘too expensive’

Building confidence in travel

Frasco framed tourism as a form of people-to-people diplomacy. For this reason, she stressed that the sector’s long-term recovery depends on reliability, consistency, and quality:

“For tourism to rebound and truly flourish, confidence in travel must be built through reliability. From routes and air connectivity to consistent standards and human capital that deliver world-class experiences.”

The Philippines is aligning its initiatives with regional priorities under the ASEAN-Russian Federation Tourism Work Plan for 2026 and beyond. This move focuses on sustainable tourism, digital transformation, capacity building, and coordinated destination promotion.

At this time, Frasco said, the Philippines is pushing for “concrete deliverables.” These aim to translate cooperation into tangible benefits for travelers and host communities.

READ: WTTC: Philippines among top tourism economies in GDP contribution, job generation

Russia backs deeper tourism cooperation

Russian officials welcomed the Philippines’ initiatives and expressed support for deeper tourism and economic cooperation.

Nikita Kondratyev, Director General of the Department for Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects of the Russian Federation, said the meeting marks a milestone year for regional relations. He noted the 35th anniversary of economic ties between Russia and ASEAN and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic and economic relations between Russia and the Philippines.

Furthermore, Kondratyev said the ASEAN-Russian Federation Tourism Work Plan for 2026 to 2030 aims to make travel more “accessible and seamless,” particularly given the popularity of ASEAN destinations among Russian tourists.

The plan is expected to be adopted under the Philippines’ ASEAN chairmanship. It will form part of a broader comprehensive action plan focused on humanitarian and economic cooperation.

Cebu hosts regional talks on Philippine tourism

The ministerial meeting in Cebu brings together tourism leaders from ASEAN member states and the Russian Federation to discuss post-pandemic recovery, travel facilitation, and long-term collaboration.

Frasco said the Philippines looks forward to advancing a tourism partnership that is “resilient, inclusive, and anchored on long-term value” for the region.

READ: ‘More hassle than fun’: Philippine tourism lags behind neighbors

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