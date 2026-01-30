ASEAN, China, Japan, Korea reaffirm tourism ties

Tourism ministers and officials from ASEAN, China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea pose for a group photo during the 25th ASEAN–China–Japan–ROK Tourism Ministers Meeting in Cebu City on Friday, January 30, 2026. | Photo by Niño Jesus Orbeta, Philippine Daily Inquirer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tourism ministers from ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), China, Japan, and South Korea have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening regional travel cooperation, a move that could be crucial for destinations like Cebu that rely heavily on stable international travel amid global uncertainty.

The commitment was underscored during the 25th ASEAN Plus Three Tourism Ministers’ Meeting. The event was chaired by the Philippines, at NuStar Hotel, Cebu City, on Friday, January 30.

At the meeting, the leaders emphasized “trust, predictability, and resilience as central to sustaining tourism growth across the region.”

ASEAN Tourism Partnership

The partnership between ASEAN and its Plus Three dialogue partners remains one of the most economically significant and deeply integrated tourism relationships globally, said the Philippines’ Tourism Sec. Christina Garcia-Frasco.

“When this partnership is strong, the benefits extend across destinations, value chains, and local economies,” Frasco said.

She added that tourism cooperation with China, Japan, and South Korea supports long-term demand. More importantly, it anchors livelihoods and gives confidence to communities and businesses that depend on steady travel flows.

For Cebu, one of the country’s leading tourism gateways outside Metro Manila, such stability is critical.

The province’s hotels, resorts, tour operators, transport groups, and small enterprises are closely tied to the return and sustainability of key Northeast Asian markets.

More than recovery

Thursday’s meeting also highlighted the need for cooperation that goes beyond recovery and focuses on resilience and credibility, as shown by recent challenges that impacted tourism confidence.

“The Philippines encourages dialogue that is open, grounded, and forward-looking,” said Frasco.

READ: ASEAN must pivot from recovery to transformative tourism

“The strengthening of travel across ASEAN and our dialogue partners signals more than recovery. It reflects renewed trust, improved certainty, and a shared responsibility to ensure that tourism growth remains aligned with long-term economic interests,” she added.

South Korea, one of Cebu’s largest foreign tourist sources, was cited for its sustained air connectivity and strong people-to-people ties. These initiatives have helped maintain consistent travel flows to the Philippines.

Japan’s long-standing cooperation with the Philippines, Frasco said, has also helped strengthen capacity building, standards, and quality in tourism development. This has been reinforced by the legacy and momentum of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai.

READ: ASEAN tourism ministers to discuss ‘one unified visa’ in Cebu meetings

Such initiatives, she noted, have regional spillover benefits for Philippine destinations that aim to remain competitive and credible to international travelers.

With China, recent efforts to facilitate travel have helped restore confidence and momentum. Such developments are closely monitored by Cebu’s hospitality, retail, and services sectors that previously benefited from Chinese visitor arrivals.

READ: Asean roadmap for sustainable, inclusive tourism launched

Timor-Leste

Meanwhile, Japanese Parliamentary Vice Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Manabu Nagai, serving as co-chair of the meeting, noted that the gathering marked the first tourism ministers’ meeting since Timor-Leste officially joined ASEAN. It is a development expected to further strengthen regional cooperation toward shared prosperity.

Nagai also expressed support for the adoption of a new ASEAN Plus Three tourism cooperation action plan. This will guide future collaboration and joint responses to challenges facing the region’s tourism sector.

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