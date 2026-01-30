Dried marijuana, THC-laced e-cigarettes seized in Consolacion buy-bust

23-year-old alias “Jake” was arrested by anti-drug operatives during a buy-bust in Consolacion where they seized packs of dried marijuana and dozens of e-cigarettes containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) on Thursday, January 29. | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Packs of dried marijuana and dozens of e-cigarettes containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) were seized by anti-drug operatives during a buy-bust operation in Consolacion, Cebu, on Thursday evening, January 29.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), in coordination with the Consolacion Municipal Police Station, conducted the operation at around 8:33 p.m. in Upper Jugan, Barangay Jugan, leading to the arrest of one suspect.

As of Friday, January 30, the suspect remains detained at the PDEA-7 detention facility in Lahug, Cebu City, while the seized drug evidence has been submitted to the PDEA-7 Regional Office Laboratory for examination.

THC-laced e-cigarettes, marijuana seized

Authorities identified the arrested suspect as alias “Jake,” 23, unemployed, and a resident of Barangay Jugan, Consolacion.

READ: P2M worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in Mandaue City

Police recovered 29 packs of dried marijuana weighing about 324 grams, with an estimated value of P47,520.

Also seized were 77 vape pens and five vape cartridges containing THC, the primary psychoactive component of marijuana, with an estimated total value of P206,500.

The buy-bust money, a digital weighing scale, a cellular phone, packaging materials, and other non-drug items believed to be used in illegal drug distribution were likewise confiscated during the operation.

Investigators said the arrest stemmed from information gathered during previous operations and a two-week case buildup.

They added that the suspect was allegedly disposing of around 300 to 500 THC vape products and approximately 500 grams of marijuana weekly, with reported clients including call center agents, students, and other professionals.

READ: Danao City policemen confiscate smuggled cigarettes worth P26,000

Authorities said charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared.

Under the law, the sale of dangerous drugs carries penalties of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

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