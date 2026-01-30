Future of ASEAN Tourism: Connected, digital, high-value

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) tourism leaders are setting their sights on the future of regional tourism, emphasizing digital innovation, cross-border connectivity, and high-value market opportunities as the region charts its next phase of growth.The direction was outlined during the conclusion of the 29th ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF), held in Cebu, Philippines, on Friday, January 30, and chaired by Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco.

The three-day forum marked the transition from the ASEAN Tourism Strategic Plan (ATSP) 2016–2025 to the upcoming ATSP 2026–2030 and the ASEAN Tourism Marketing Strategy (ATMS) 2026–2030, which will guide the region’s tourism policies and promotional activities for the next five years.

READ: ASEAN Tourism Forum in Cebu a success – Frasco

Ministers emphasized using data-driven strategies, digital platforms, and targeted marketing campaigns to position Southeast Asia as a single, seamless, and competitive destination.

The future of ASEAN tourism is digitally enabled and market-focused, with efforts to strengthen regional collaboration with private sector partners, online travel platforms, and sub-regional mechanisms, said Frasco.

“The meeting encouraged continued efforts to operationalize ATMS 2026 to 2030, with a strong focus on promoting Southeast Asia as a single, seamless, and high-quality tourism destination through data-driven, audience-centered, and digitally enabled regional marketing initiatives,” she said.

The forum also identified emerging market segments as key growth areas, including cruise tourism, multi-destination itineraries, wellness, adventure, and creative tourism experiences.

Workforce, Marketing

Additionally, ministers discussed the operationalization of the ASEAN Mutual Recognition Arrangement for Tourism Professionals (MRATP) in 2026, which aims to create a highly skilled, future-ready workforce to meet evolving market demands.

“The meeting encouraged further capacity-building efforts, including digital skills training and support for micro, small, and medium tourism enterprises,” Frasco noted.

Moreover, ASEAN tourism ministers stressed regional marketing integration as a cornerstone of future development.

READ: Asean rolls out 2026-2030 tourism roadmap

By coordinating campaigns across member states and aligning branding messages, the region aims to amplify its global presence, attract longer-stay visitors, and encourage multi-country travel within Southeast Asia.

The forum also signaled enhanced collaboration with international partners and emerging economies, including cross-learning initiatives and joint investment programs, to further position ASEAN as a dynamic and interconnected tourism hub.

Meanwhile, Frasco highlighted that the Philippines is prioritizing a new initiative under its ASEAN chairmanship—the ASEAN Sustainable and Resilient Tourism Outlook—which will serve as a key economic deliverable in 2026.

Looking ahead, the 30th ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting in Singapore in 2027 is expected to further advance digital, investment, and connectivity initiatives, shaping the trajectory of tourism in the region for years to come.

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