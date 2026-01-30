Fire razes boarding house in Mambaling, dozens displaced

The residential structure that was razed by fire in Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City, on Friday afternoon, January 30. | Photo courtesy of CCDRRMO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A boarding house and several nearby homes were hit by a fire in Sitio Colo, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, on Friday afternoon, January 30.

The incident left dozens of residents displaced but caused no injuries or fatalities, authorities said.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Cebu City said the fire broke out at around 1:12 p.m. at a residential structure owned and occupied by Francisco Vestil Jr.

The blaze quickly spread, prompting firefighters to raise the first alarm at 1:16 p.m. and the second alarm four minutes later, at 1:20 p.m.

Firefighters declared the fire under control at 1:38 p.m. and officially extinguished it at 2:05 p.m., about 53 minutes after it started.

Fire response and damage

Initial assessments showed that the fire affected a total of five houses in the area, including a large boarding house with more than 10 rooms on both the upper and lower floors.

City disaster officials said the incident affected 27 families, or 89 individuals, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Of those affected, five households sustained partial damage, while seven sharers, 15 renters, and eight lodgers were listed by authorities as displaced by the incident.

At least 28 individuals were identified as occupants of the boarding house alone, although several tenants were reportedly at work or in school when the fire broke out.

READ: Cebu City: Bacayan fire razes 5 houses, displaces 40 people

Responding units included 10 firefighters from the BFP, one ambulance, and 15 auxiliary personnel. All occupants were able to evacuate safely.

Displaced residents were temporarily sheltered at the Mambaling Gym while local officials assessed their immediate needs.

Witness account

Initial accounts from residents indicated that the fire may have started in the upper portion of the house.

Jocelyn Panjulas, a tenant who had been renting the lower portion of the house for almost a year, said fellow boarders told her the fire began upstairs, according to an interview with Jane Gallardo of DYHP.

“Ang istorya sa amoang kauban nga ka-boarding house, sa taas naggikan ang sunog. Naa sila’y nadunggan nga nagtuyok-tuyok nga ceiling fan, mao to’y nibuto unya nanimahong sunog,” she said.

(Based on what our fellow boarders said, the fire started upstairs. They heard a ceiling fan spinning repeatedly, then it exploded, followed by the smell of something burning.)

She added that the room where the sound was reportedly heard was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Residents said the upper portion of the house was mostly made of wood and light materials, while the lower part was concrete—factors that may have contributed to the rapid spread of the flames.

READ: Mandaue City fire: Wounded victim dies of heart attack

Panjulas said she was unable to save any of her belongings due to the intensity of the fire, including automotive parts her husband, a mechanic, had been repairing.

She and her child, however, managed to escape without injury.

As of this writing, the BFP said a fire investigator has been assigned to determine the cause and origin of the blaze, while assessment of the damage remains ongoing.

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