ASEAN Tourism Forum in Cebu a success – Frasco

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The recently concluded three-day ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Tourism Forum (ATF) in Cebu City was a success, according to Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.The ATF, which formed part of the year-long ASEAN Summit, concluded its series of conferences on Friday, January 30.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines, Frasco cited positive feedback from ASEAN ministers and the smooth conduct of all events, including ministerial meetings.

“We are very happy with the positive feedback from the ministers about the hosting by the Philippines of the ASEAN Tourism Forum, and the experiences that they have had here in Cebu,” Frasco told reporters on Friday, January 30.

Additionally, delegates and guests reportedly shared positive experiences during their visit to Cebu.

“Nagpapasalamat po tayo dahil sabi po nila na nasasarapan po sila sa pagkain at masaya po sila sa hospitality na dito natin. Nagagandahan sila sa ating mga tanawin po dito at syempre iyung napakagandang mga quality of accommodations,” added Frasco.

(We are thankful because they said they enjoyed the food and were happy with the hospitality here. They found our scenery beautiful, and of course, the quality of accommodations is excellent.)

The tourism chief also thanked the national government, particularly the ASEAN Secretariat, the ASEAN National Organizing Committee, and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, for extending their support to the ATF.

READ: ASEAN Summit 2026 in Cebu: What it is and why it is important for Cebu

Cebu was chosen to host this year’s ATF following the Philippines’ chairmanship of the ASEAN Summit.

Among the highlights of ATF 2026 was the official launching of the ASEAN Tourism Sectoral Plan for 2026 to 2030, which identifies priority tourism products and experiences to be jointly promoted by member states.

These include cruise tourism, heritage and culture, gastronomy, health and wellness, and nature and adventure.

The goal is to market ASEAN as a unified, high-quality single destination, allowing travelers to experience multiple countries under one cohesive branding strategy.

Benefits for Cebu

Meanwhile, agreements reached during the forum are expected to lead to expanded air routes across Southeast Asia, benefiting major Philippine gateways such as Manila and Cebu, as well as Bohol, Davao, and Iloilo.

Cebu alone has already welcomed 13 new international routes, several of which originate from ASEAN countries, while Manila has recorded around 23 new international flights, also including ASEAN connections.

“With these agreements, we can expect even more flights across the ASEAN region,” Frasco said.

READ: 2026 Asean summits: PH preparations going ‘smoothly’ – Recto

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