Mandaue City moves to formal probe over unused P6M ambulances

The two ambulances that have remained unused for four years are parked at the CDRRMO hub. | CDN File Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City government has moved to the formal preliminary investigation stage over two ambulances purchased by the city that remained unused for several years due to registration issues.

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo Malig-on said the initial inquiry, completed last year, found sufficient basis to proceed with a formal investigation.

He said the next phase will focus on the administrative aspect of the case and will later determine possible criminal liability.

READ: 2 Mandaue City ambulances idle for 4 years over registration issue

Malig-on said the issue was discovered during routine visits conducted by Mayor Thadeo Jovito Ouano to various city offices after he assumed office in July 2025.

The two ambulances were assigned to the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) but remained idle and unused.

Records showed that the ambulances were registered not under the Mandaue City government but under a different entity, Malig-on said.

The city transacted with a marketing company based in Manila, but the ambulances were delivered and eventually owned by another entity outside Cebu, which also executed a deed of sale.

According to Malig-on, the transaction was entered into in 2020, and the ambulances were delivered around the first quarter of 2021.

However, the current administration only discovered last year that the registration of the units had not been transferred to the city government.

“So, dili pa magamit sa city kay delikado man. So, dako kaayo’g damage. P6 million wala magamit ang units—sayang—aside from the fact nga naay irregularities,” Malig-on said.

(So, the city cannot use them because it would be dangerous. The damage is significant—P6 million worth of units went unused, which is a waste, aside from the fact that there were irregularities.)

READ: Mandaue City gives 24 service vehicles to barangays, SK

He added that the city is seeking to recover the ₱6 million spent on the ambulances through the termination of the contract, although the termination notice has yet to be received by the intended addressee.

Malig-on said the investigation will focus on individuals involved in the procurement process—from the purchase and delivery of the ambulances to their acceptance by the city.

He clarified that no names are being disclosed at this stage, as formal charges have yet to be filed.

He added that the city is also considering the filing of cases before the Office of the Ombudsman, depending on the outcome of the formal preliminary investigation and the strength of the evidence gathered.

Malig-on stressed that the city will allow the investigative process to determine where accountability lies.

He said the city government will continue to provide updates as the formal preliminary investigation progresses and once decisions are made on the possible filing of administrative and criminal cases.

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