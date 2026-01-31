3 DPWH-Pampanga execs fired for demanding commissions

ANTI-CORRUPTION. Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon leads the inspection of the Candating flood control project in Arayat, Pampanga on Friday (Jan. 30, 2026). He said he ordered the relief of three DPWH officials in Pampanga’s Second District for allegedly demanding commissions. (Screengrab from DPWH video)

MANILA – Three officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Pampanga’s Second District were relieved from their posts for allegedly demanding commissions from projects.

In an interview Friday during the inspection of the Candating flood control project in Arayat, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said the officials — a maintenance section chief and two construction section engineers — were accused of asking for up to 8 percent in project commissions.

Dizon said the officials have been suspended effective immediately pending a full investigation, and will be prosecuted if the allegations are proven.

READ: DPWH chief inspects Cebu flood control projects, orders river widening and no-build zones

“If the investigation shows that they are really asking [for commission], they will not only be removed, they will also be charged,” he said.

He added that the move aims to send a strong signal to DPWH officials nationwide that the government is serious about cleansing the agency and enforcing a “one-strike” policy against corruption.

Dizon inspected the collapsed flood control project as part of the agency’s ongoing technical assessment.

Based on initial findings by engineers from the DPWH Bureau of Design and expert recommendations, he said the construction of a retention basin to serve as a water reservoir could help prevent strong currents from directly hitting Candating and Cupang.

READ: ICI cuts ‘ghost’ flood control projects list to 416 after review

The DPWH will also study the permanent relocation of residents and determine the appropriate distance for a no-build zone in the area.

He said the agency will investigate those responsible for the project’s collapse, which posed risks to residents. (PNA)

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