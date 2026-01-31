DSWD-7 partners with eGovPH Serbisyo Hub for AICS applications

The new one-stop shop for government services had its soft opening in December 2025. | Photo courtesy of Bagong Pilipinas Egovph Serbisyo Hub/FB Page

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Locals in need of immediate financial aid can now head to the Bagong Pilipinas eGovPH Serbisyo Hub to process their Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) applications.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office 7 (DSWD FO 7) announced its partnership with the one-stop government hub, effective January 28, 2026, allowing applicants to complete their requests in one location.

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How to apply

To apply, DSWD-7 said interested residents must first schedule an AICS appointment through the eGovPH mobile application.

Each applicant will then undergo an interview and assessment process by a social worker to determine if they qualify for the requested assistance.

Requirements depend on the type of aid requested, which includes medical, funeral, educational, transportation, material, food, and cash relief. Typical documents, however, include a valid ID and a letter of authorization.

Applicants may also check the full list of requirements through the agency’s official website (https://aics.dswd.gov.ph/aics-program/).

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Government Service Hub

DSWD in Central Visayas Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said bringing their services to the new hub will improve the accessibility of the program to the residents, considering how AICS beneficiaries often need immediate support.

“This initiative not only strengthens our collaboration with fellow government agencies but also brings essential services closer to the people of Cebu, empowering our communities and fostering inclusive progress for all,” she said.

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The eGovPh Serbisyo Hub, which opened in December 2025, serves as a centralized location where residents can access services offered by national government agencies.

It is located at Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, and open from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for holidays.

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