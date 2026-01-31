Bohol’s Virgin Island reopens on Feb. 2

This is how the famous Virgin Island in Panglao, Bohol looks like on August 3, 2022, when the local government decided to limit tourism activities there to sightseeing only. | Photo from Bohol Gov. Aris Aumentado FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Bohol Provincial Government has announced the reopening of Virgin Island on Monday, February 2, more than a year after it was closed due to environmental abuses.

However, vendors will no longer be allowed on the sandbar while boat operations will be strictly monitored.

Its reopening is part of the initiative of Governor Erico Aumentado to ensure sustainable tourism while enforcing environmental protection in the Panglao Island Protected Seascape (PIPS), where Virgin Island, locally known as “Puntod Island,” is located.

READ: Aumentado orders probe into vandalism of Virgin Island corals

“As one of Bohol’s most iconic island destinations, Virgin Island is expected to generate renewed economic opportunities for boat operators, tour guides, and nearby communities. The reopening is anchored on strengthened environmental safeguards, regulated visitor management, and close inter-agency coordination to ensure safety, order, and ecological protection,” the provincial government said in an advisory.

In September 2024, Aumentado ordered Virgin Island closed for rehabilitation. Various concerns were raised then, including the vandalism of corals, poor waste management, and the presence of vendors who sell food and drinks at exorbitant prices.

READ: DOT takes action on ‘overpricing’ of seafood in Virgin Island, Bohol

Marine Tourism Guidelines

Just recently, the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) of the PIPS, in coordination with the Provincial Government of Bohol and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region VII, has granted clearance for the lifting of the temporary closure following the adoption of the PIPS Marine Tourism Guidelines and the completion of key protection enforcement and capacity-building interventions.

DENR-7 Director Laudemir Salac, however, warned that the reopening of Virgin Island is strictly contingent to the adherence to the Marine Tourism Guidelines, “which provides a science-based framework for managing marine tourism activities, protecting coral reefs and marine wildlife, and ensuring responsible and sustainable tourism within the protected area.”

Under the newly released PIPS Marine Tourism Guidelines of DENR-7, vendor stalls will no longer be permitted on the sandbar.

Moreover, a single designated entry and exit point will be enforced on the island, along with strict controls on boat operations and visitor capacity to minimize environmental impact and prevent overcrowding.

Shared responsibility

DENR-Bohol Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer Jose Cleo Cary Colis said that the reopening of the PIPS is a shared responsibility.

Colis is calling on tour operators, visitors and stakeholders to help protect, care for, and keep the island clean.

READ: Combining tourism and marine life conservation

“Continuous monitoring and enforcement activities will be carried out to ensure compliance with eco-tourism standards and prevent environmental degradation, reaffirming that environmental protection remains a top priority,” the provincial government said.

DENR, for its part, is urging stakeholders to strictly observe environmental rules, practice proper waste management, respect the carrying capacity limits, and support government initiatives to preserve Virgin Island as a sustainable eco-tourism destination for present and future generations.

The reopening of the Virgin Island aligns with the Bohol Provincial Government’s Strategic Change Agenda, “particularly under the focus area of Sustainable Tourism, as the Capitol continues to balance economic growth with environmental protection while strengthening Bohol’s global identity as part of the UNESCO Global Geopark.”

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