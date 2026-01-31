Cebu launches HIV/AIDS Council for prevention, accessible healthcare

Members of the Cebu Provincial Health Council hold a meeting. | Photo courtesy of Capitol Public Information Office/FB Page

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — To make healthcare more accessible and prevent the spread of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) in the province, the Cebu Provincial Government has established a multi-sectoral council centered on its treatment and support.

The ordinance institutionalizing the council was passed on third and final reading during the board’s session on Monday, January 26. It was authored by Provincial Board Member and chair of the Committee on Health and Social Service Dr. Stanley Caminero.

READ: Where to get HIV testing in Cebu, Central Visayas

The measure aims to strengthen prevention efforts, sustain funding for HIV/AIDS programs, and expand medical services for affected individuals. These are done through cooperation among government, health institutions, and the private sector.

An initial ₱1,145,600 budget has been allocated from the provincial Gender and Development fund, with additional support from the Provincial Health Office.

Multi-sectoral AIDS/HIV Council in Cebu

The Provincial HIV/AIDS Multi-Sectoral Council will handle policy, program planning, public education, surveillance, facility oversight, and legislative guidance on HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro serves as the council’s chair, with Dr. Caminero as vice chairperson.

READ: World AIDS Day: Central Visayas among top 5 regions for HIV

In line with this, members of the council include several health institutions:

Provincial Health Office

Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center

Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society – Cebu

Philippine Society for Microbiology

Infectious Diseases – Cebu

Association of Municipal Health Officer Cebu Chapter

READ: Cebu City sees rise in HIV cases among young adults

Furthermore, representatives from the provincial offices on social welfare and development, tourism, information, technical education and skills development, budget, and legal matters, as well as non-government organizations like Cebu Plus Association Inc. and Project HOPE, also took part in the council.

The following also joined in as council members:

Provincial Schools Division Superintendent

Provincial Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President

Respective presidents from the League of Municipalities of the Philippines in Cebu, the Hotel, Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc., and the Bar Owners Association are likewise included as council members.

READ: HIV/AIDS: What is it and how to avoid it?

HIV/AIDS in the province

In an update from the Capitol Public Information Office, Baricuatro said the province had been coordinating with the Department of Health (DOH), advocacy organizations, and individuals living with HIV/AIDS to address stigma and strengthen interventions.

In Cebu City alone, consolidated DOH data recorded a total of 314 confirmed HIV cases from January to August 2025, with 33 percent occurring in people aged 15 to 24.

READ: Cebu City HIV cases: 33% involved youth as young as 15 years old

The DOH earlier reported Central Visayas as one of the top regions for HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths in 2025.

According to the World Health Organization, HIV is a virus that targets the body’s immune system. The virus makes the affected individual vulnerable to diseases like tuberculosis and some cancers. This also increases the risk of acquiring AIDS at the most advanced stage of infection. / with a report from Pia Piquero.

READ: DILG earmarks P5M for youth-led HIV awareness, anti-stigma drive

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP