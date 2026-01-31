Notable individuals mentioned in new Epstein file dump

A document included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files is photographed Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, that illustrates several people who handled Epstein’s financial affairs or who were close to him. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

WASHINGTON, United States — A new cache of files linked to the case of Jeffrey Epstein, the late and convicted sex offender, holds documents that mention President Donald Trump and other prominent figures, such as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and British billionaire Richard Branson.

READ: Justice Department releases 3M pages from Epstein files

The following are key details about mentions of the celebrities, none of whom have been accused of wrongdoing:

Donald Trump

The files included an FBI-compiled list of sexual assault allegations related to President Donald Trump — many of them involving anonymous callers and unverified tips.

The allegations — some secondhand — were sent to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center, which receives information by phone and electronically.

The document suggests that investigators followed up on a number of the tips. Some were deemed to lack credibility.

Trump has long denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

In a statement accompanying Friday’s file dump, the Justice Department said: “Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false.”

READ: New Epstein files dump: It contains multiple Trump references

Bill Gates

In a draft email among the documents, Epstein alleged Gates had engaged in extramarital affairs.

In the mail, Epstein wrote that his relationship with Gates had ranged from “helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women.”

Richard Branson

Files show friendly relations between the two billionaires.

In an email sent to Epstein on Sept 11, 2013, Branson wrote “It was really nice seeing you yesterday. The boys in Watersports can’t stop speaking about it! Any time you’re in the area would love to see you. As long as you bring your harem!”

Elon Musk

The files contain numerous mail exchanges between Epstein and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

In November 2012, Epstein sent Musk an email asking “how many people will you be for the heli to island.”

“Probably just Talulah and me. What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?” Musk replied.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

The disgraced former prince invited Epstein to visit him at Buckingham Palace in September 2010 while the financier was making a trip to London.

An email exchange shows Epstein contacting Andrew to ask: “What time would you like me… we will also need… private time.”

Andrew replied: “we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy.”

Howard Lutnick

Emails show that Epstein and businessman Lutnick — currently Trump’s commerce secretary — made plans in December 2012 to lunch on Epstein’s Caribbean island.

“We are heading towards you from St. Thomas” Lutnick’s wife wrote to Epstein’s secretary, asking where they should anchor.

Steve Tisch

Several mails suggested Epstein connected Steve Tisch, 76, producer of the movies “Forrest Gump” and “Risky Business” and the co-owner of the New York Giants football team, with multiple women.

In one exchange with Tisch, Epstein describes a woman as “russian, and rarely tells the full truth, but fun.” /das

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