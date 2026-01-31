Pagasa: New LPA may form in ‘monitoring domain’ next week

Weather specialist Daniel Villamil reports on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, that a low-pressure area that may form in the state weather bureau’s monitoring domain in the next week has a ‘low to moderate’ chance of developing into a tropical cyclone. — Screengrab from DOST-Pagasa/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA), which may form inside the monitoring domain of the state weather bureau, has a “low to moderate” chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, the agency said on Saturday.

In the 5 a.m. forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, weather specialist Daniel Villamil said that while there is currently no LPA monitored inside the Philippine area of responsibility, the agency is monitoring cloud clusters outside its monitoring domain.

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“We are expecting a low-pressure area to form inside our monitoring domain in the next few days with a generally westward or northwestward movement approaching the archipelago,” he said.

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“It may possibly affect the easternmost portion of Visayas and Mindanao,” Villamil added.

He noted that it has a “low to moderate chance” of forming into a tropical cyclone in the next few days, though this forecast may still change.

Meanwhile, Villamil said that shear line will bring rains in Bicol Region, Romblon, Visayas, and parts of Mindanao such as Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Camiguin, and Misamis Oriental.

READ: Weather: Shear line to bring rains to Visayas, other parts of PH

The northeast monsoon will prevail in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon, bringing cold temperatures and generally fair weather with chances of light rains.

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