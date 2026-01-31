Vis-Min faces higher prices amid tight power supply conditions

ENERGY SUPPLY Workers check on a transmission station of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines. —FILE PHOTO

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — Although power supply across the national electricity grid improved in December 2025, tighter operating conditions in the Visayas and Mindanao led to higher electricity prices.

According to the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP), in a report released this week, the average system-wide supply rose to 20,233 megawatts (MW) in December, up 1.2 percent from November, while electricity demand declined by 0.5 percent to 13,440 MW.

The improved balance widened the overall system supply margin to 4,798 MW from 4,572 MW a month earlier.

READ: Electricity prices prices edged higher in December

IEMOP, an independent organization that runs and manages the country’s electricity trading market, said that despite the favorable national outlook, regional conditions diverged.

Supply margins in the Visayas and Mindanao fell by 136 MW and 245 MW, respectively, largely due to planned and forced outages of generating plants. These constraints, together with transmission limitations that restricted access to lower-cost Luzon power, pushed the system-wide average energy price to P4.38 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), from P3.98/kWh in November.

READ: Spot electricity prices rise in August due to plant outages

Luzon continued to post improving conditions, with rising supply and declining demand leading to a lower average market price of P2.98/kWh, down from P3.52/kWh in the previous billing month.

In contrast, operating conditions tightened in the Visayas and Mindanao. In the Visayas, supply increased by 106 MW, but demand grew faster at 181 MW, resulting in a reduced supply margin. Mindanao saw a 245 MW drop in supply alongside a 25 MW increase in demand.

IEMOP said the Visayas grid normally benefits from power imports from Luzon via the Leyte–Luzon high-voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnection.

However, in December, the HVDC link was either operating at its maximum transfer capacity of 250 MW or offline for maintenance for 69 percent of the billing period, compared with 34 percent in November. This limited the transfer of lower-cost Luzon generation and contributed to price separation between Luzon and the Visayas–Mindanao grids.

Generation outages further tightened supply. In the Visayas, planned coal plant outages reached 238 MW, while forced outages totaled 110 MW. In Mindanao, unavailable capacity from coal and hydro units reached up to 699 MW, in addition to 257 MW of forced outages from other generation sources.

As a result, higher-cost generators, including battery energy storage systems, were dispatched more frequently during peak periods. Regional electricity prices reached between P7.86 and P8.53/kWh, while congestion along the 230-kilovolt Leyte–Cebu transmission corridor caused localized price spikes, particularly affecting Leyte trading nodes.

Both regions also recorded reserve shortages. The Visayas experienced deficits in dispatchable reserves, while Mindanao saw shortages in both regulating and dispatchable reserves, driving up reserve market prices.

READ: Cebu group warns of ‘critical’ power supply in 2026

Toward the final week of December, improved generation availability and eased transmission constraints led to declining prices in the Visayas and Mindanao, which settled between P3.08/kWh and P3.21/kWh.

However, sustained high prices earlier in the month triggered the Secondary Price Cap for 213 intervals in the Visayas and 216 intervals in Mindanao.

Average electricity prices for December ultimately settled at P7.22/kWh in the Visayas and P7.82/kWh in Mindanao.

Spot market activity increased during the month, accounting for 13.2 percent of total traded volume, up from 12.3 percent in November, while total spot market trading value rose to P14.19 billion from P13.13 billion.

Meanwhile, total system-wide reserve market transactions declined to P3.92 billion in December from P4.10 billion in November, despite higher prices in select reserve categories. /das

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