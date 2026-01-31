USPF Playtown routs CIT-U in PBYC battle of unbeaten teams

USPF Playtown | PBYC league photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Playtown Baby Panthers delivered a statement win after dismantling the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats, 74–57, on Friday, January 30, at the Cebu Coliseum to take the top spot in the Philippine Basketball Youth Center (PBYC) league.

What was billed as a showdown between two unbeaten teams turned lopsided, as USPF took control and outplayed the Junior Wildcats from the second half onward.

The Baby Panthers pulled away with a resurgent third-quarter showing, building an 11-point cushion at 60–49 heading into the final period. They later stretched the lead to as much as 19 points, 72–53, and never looked back.

READ: CIT-U cruises to 2-0 in PBYC league hoop wars

USPF’s 3rd straight victory in the PBYC

USPF sealed its third straight victory while handing CIT-U its first loss in three games.

Francis Jay Gonzales led USPF with 14 points and five rebounds, while J-Lord Pepito added 13 points, three assists, three steals, and two rebounds. Rox Angelo Catana and Brent Kian Cubijano chipped in eight points apiece.

For CIT-U, Geoffe Von Partosa paced the Junior Wildcats with 17 points, while Ryko John Batuigas finished with 10.

READ: PBYC league cage fest underway at Cebu Coliseum

In the other game, Dynamic Power finally snapped a three-game skid with a convincing 70–52 victory over San Roque de Cebu (SRDC) Bogo College.

Ardeal Albarando powered Dynamic Power with a 15-point, 12–rebound double-double, along with three steals and an assist. Riche Sarmiento also scored 15 points as Dynamic Power pulled away late, stretching the lead to as many as 20 points in the final period.

Despite a strong all-around effort from Rodito Arnado, who tallied 16 points, seven steals, six rebounds, two blocks, and an assist, SRDC fell to 0–3 in the PBYC league.

READ: PH looks to host inaugural SEA Plus Youth Games in 2028

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