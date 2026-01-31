CYBL expects 100 teams for ‘March Madness’ at new Magnum Sports Center

One of the highlights in one of CYBL’s tournaments in 2025 | CYBL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Cebu’s longest-running grassroots basketball leagues, the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL), tips off its annual “March Madness” tournament on March 15, with more than 100 teams expected to take part.

Tournament organizer and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Region 7 director Popoy Navarro said CYBL will continue to deliver high-level competition while raising the tournament’s standards this season.

“Expect quality basketball. CYBL always attracts the top youth teams in Cebu. Teams are guaranteed exposure to high-level competition,” Navarro told CDN Digital. “This season, we will officially use the FIBA Stats system. We will create a portal where players can track their performances throughout the tournament.”

CYBL March Madness

Navarro said CYBL teams will compete across five divisions:

Under-11 (born 2015)

Under-13 (born 2013)

Under-15 (born 2011)

Under-17 (born 2009)

Under-18 (born 2008)

READ: Marcos vows to boost sports development

Each division features around 20 teams, with the tournament running until May, covering most of the summer break.

The CYBL tournament format will be announced once the number of registered teams is finalized.

CYBL will also debut a new venue this year, with games set to be held at the Magnum Sports Center in Barangay Apas. In previous editions, the league was played at the old Sacred Heart School (SHS) gymnasium.

READ: CYBL March Madness 2024 unfolds on Saturday

“Games will be played at Magnum Sports Center. We’re very thankful to Magnum for being our new home and for providing a great venue for the kids,” Navarro said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP