Cebu’s Rubin, Lavandero to compete in Nat’l Women’s Chess Championships

Cebu chess prospects Apple Rubin (L) and Kristine Lavandero (R) | Facebook photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two of Cebu’s top female chess prospects, Apple Rubin and Kristine Lavandero, are set to test their mettle against the country’s best in the Philippine National Women’s Chess Championships starting Saturday, February 1, in Malolos City, Bulacan.

Rubin, a gold medalist in the 22nd ASEAN+ Age Group Chess Championships in Laos in 2024, will represent Toledo City.

Meanwhile, Lavandero, a Cesafi and Cebu City Olympics chess champion, banners Cebu City and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales personally sent off Rubin during a simple ceremony at the Toledo City Mayor’s Office on Friday. He expressed confidence in the young chess standout.

“We are rooting for you, Apple. Kahibalo mi nga kaya kaayo na nimo. Always pray gyud, Inday Apple, ha. Naa rako, kami, mo suporta sa imoha,” Perales said in a Facebook post.

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Lavandero’s head coach, International Master Kim Steven Yap, also believes his ward has a strong chance to make a deep run in the tournament.

“Naa ni siyay chance. Focus lang ug full effort kay mas experienced ang iyang mga makontra. Dako pod ni nga chance para ma-showcase niya iyang skills,” Yap said.

Cebu chess prospects in the nationals

The national championships, organized by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP), in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), offer a top prize of P100,000.

The second and third placers will receive P80,000 and P60,000, respectively. Players who finished fourth to 16th will also earn corresponding cash prizes.

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More importantly, the tournament serves as the official selection event for the Philippine women’s team that will compete in the 2026 World Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan this September.

Rubin and Lavandero are expected to face stiff competition, with the country’s elite female players, including Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna, Bernadette Galas, and Jodilyn Fronda, all set to vie for top honors.

READ: Eugene Torre, the enduring face of Philippine chess

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