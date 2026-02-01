FACES OF CEBU: Dianna Huntress, drag artist promotes self-love

Dianna Huntress believes that love means showing up and refusing to silence your identity. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — February often arrives with soft reminders of love, flowers in storefronts, heart emojis online, and conversations about relationships. But for Cebu’s queer artists, love is not only romantic. It can mean learning to live honestly, finding confidence in one’s identity, and choosing to be seen.

For Cebu-based drag artist Dianna Huntress, drag became one of the spaces where that kind of love grew, not just love for a partner, but love for performance and for the version of herself that refuses to disappear even when life gets busy.

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From dance to drag

Dianna’s entry into drag began in 2023, but her life onstage started long before that. She said she had been performing for years, building her confidence through dance and stage work.

“I started my drag career in 2023. Maria Lava [is] the one who influenced me with drag. I was her back-up dancer before.”

She recalled that drag was not the original goal when she began performing with Maria Lava’s circle. At the time, they were simply doing what performers do, showing up and delivering.

“Then Maria Lava invited us to be her back up dancer to showcase our talents in Cebu. At that time, we’re not aiming to become drag queens, we were just showcasing our talents.”

It was only later, she said, that Maria Lava encouraged her to try drag.

“At some point, she was like, ‘Why not try drag? You have the potential.’”

New stage, new kind of freedom

Dianna admitted she did not immediately connect with drag culture. Her passion, she said, was rooted in performance itself.

“What I did, I tried watching. I was not a fan before. My passion was really on performing, dancing, and showing up on stage.”

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Her first close encounter with drag happened in Manila, where she was introduced to the transformation behind the art. Getting dressed up, stepping into a new persona, and witnessing drag performers command the stage.

“Maria Lava brought me somewhere in Manila for one of her events, the finale of Drag Den. She let me dress up as drag.”

That moment, she said, stayed with her.

“Mao to na enganyo lang ko nga it was really nice seeing Drag Den queens performing on stage.”

(That’s what encouraged me, seeing Drag Den queens performing on stage was really nice.)

Back in Cebu, she began receiving invitations and encouragement that pushed her to continue.

“After that, I got overwhelmed with [the] situation. It inspired me, and I heard a lot of positive feedback. I’m doing good. I’m doing very well.”

For Dianna, drag became more than a look, it became a platform where she could keep pursuing what she loved most.

“After that, I see drag as a platform to help me still pursue my passion in performing.”

Life offstage: work comes first

Behind the confidence onstage is a life shaped by responsibility. Dianna said she balances drag with demanding work schedules, and that reality often determines how active she can be as an artist.

“Personally I’m a busy person […] right now I’m hustling two jobs,” she said.

“Im a full time virtual assistant. In my morning job I’m in [a] BPO company.”

Still, she said drag gives her the kind of creative freedom she can’t always find elsewhere.

“When you’re doing drag, you can do whatever you want. Regardless if it’s art or performing. That’s why I stick to that core.”

Even if she can’t always be present in every show or scene, she keeps drag in her life as something personal, something she returns to when she can.

“Though I’m not really an active drag artist, kay mao lagi busy with my life. Practically, I need to focus on my job for [a] living. I’m doing drag as [a] hobby and passion.”

Love, healing, and a relationship that grew through support

This February, as conversations about love begin to fill timelines again, Dianna is also navigating a new relationship, one that started online and grew across distance.

“I met this person not very [long ago], we recently started. We have reached 6 months at the moment.”

She said it began casually through social media, with a man from Bacolod who reached out to her.

Dianna and her boyfriend. | Contributed photo

“I was just scrolling [through] social media [at] that time, this guy chatted [with] me. He was from Bacolod,” she shared.

Their conversations deepened, and she decided to travel to meet him.

“It started as a random conversation until the conversation got deeper. I decided to go to Bacolod, to meet him and watch the drag show there,” she said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Dianna admitted the decision came with nerves, especially after a painful breakup in the past.

“I was in a long term relationship before, live in. And let’s just say dili sya nice nga break up. (It was not a nice breakup). I was single for three years before I met this guy.”

But she said communication became one of the strongest parts of their relationship.

“You know that feeling nga bisan dili mo dugay the connection is there. (Even if we are not long in our relationship yet, there is a connection). We don’t fight that much. He knows how to communicate and listen.”

She also said her partner supports her drag, even if he wasn’t originally drawn to it.

“He’s really supportive of my drag.”

Dianna’s boyfriend supports her drag career. | Contributed photo

A message for queer artists learning to love openly

For Dianna, love, especially in a month like February, is not only about romance. She said it begins with the self, and with refusing to hide parts of who you are.

She emphasized that drag, at its core, is about being seen.

“The reason we’re doing drag is we want to show ourselves. We are performing in different persona, that’s who we are. Don’t be afraid to show that part of you.”

As Cebu’s drag scene continues to grow, Dianna Huntress stands as one of its faces, not only for the performances she delivers, but for the life she carries beyond the stage.