Charter change not Malacañang’s focus, but economic reforms for growth

JUNKED. Endorsement of the House of Representatives to the Senate of the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte on Feb. 5, 2025. The Supreme Court ruled on Jan. 28, 2026, that the impeachment proceedings against the Vice President were unconstitutional, prompting Senate President Vicente Sotto III to support moves to reform the constitution. (HRep file photo)

MANILA, Philippines —The Malacañang said on Saturday that there has been no discussion regarding to constitutional amendments, such as charter change, but the plan may be considered if raised to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a text message to Palace reporters, “Hindi pa po iyan napag-uusapan sa ngayon (That matter has not been discussed yet at this time).”

READ: INQToday: Marcos open to Charter change via Con-con to close loopholes — Palace

Castro’s statement came after Senate President Vicente Sotto III suggested revising the 1987 Constitution, saying the move is seen as a solution to address issues on impeachment rules.

Castro said Marcos and his administration are focused on implementing measures aimed at stimulating economic growth.

She nevertheless said the charter change proposal may be discussed once lawmakers act on the issue.

“Naka-focus po kasi ang Pangulo sa pag-angat sa ekonomiya ng bansa, at hindi po iyan napag-usapan sa huling meeting ng Pangulo with his economic team nitong Biyernes (The President is currently focused on improving the country’s economy, and it was not discussed during his last meeting with his economic team on Friday), Jan. 30, 2026,” Castro said.

READ: ‘Change of heart’ not charter change needed at this time — Palace

“Ngunit kung may nagawa na silang hakbang patungkol dito, ito naman ay aaralin ng Pangulo (However, if steps have already been taken regarding this, the President will study them),” she added.

Sotto floated the idea after the Supreme Court (SC) upheld its July 2025 ruling declaring the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte unconstitutional.

He said the SC decision infringes on Congress’ exclusive powers under Article XI (Accountability of Public Officers) of the constitution, as it undermines the House of Representatives’ authority to initiate an impeachment case. (PNA)

READ: Negotiations with airlines to lower domestic airfares ongoing — Palace

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